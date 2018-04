Funeral For: James Arthur Simpson

Funeral Date: July 2018

James Arthur Simpson of Calgary formerly of Miami, Manitoba, passed away Saturday, April 7th in Calgary. He is survived by his wife Ruby, 1 daughter, 1 son-in-law, 3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place.

The funeral service for James Arthur Simpson will be held in July in Altamont, Manitoba.

Condolences can be received at myalternatives.ca, Airdrie, Alberta.