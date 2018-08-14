Celebration of Life For: Junita Kirby Goertzen (nee Nielsen)

Celebration of Life Date: September 2018

Junita Kirby Goertzen (nee Nielsen), 72, of Horndean passed away Sunday, August 12th at Boundary Trails Health Centre. She is survived by her husband Jake, 1 daughter, 1 son, and their families.

A celebration of life service for Junita Kirby Goertzen Nee Nielsen will be held in September at Jake and Junita’s home in Horndean.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler Thursday from 1 to 9pm. Cremation to follow.

Donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.