Memorial For: Ken Dayment

Memorial Date: December 15, 2017

Ken Dayment, 68, of Ste. Anne, passed away Thursday, December 7th at Ste. Anne Hospital. He is survived by his wife Bonnie, 2 daughters, and their families.

Cremation has taken place.

A memorial service for Ken Dayment will be held Friday, 2:00pm at Birchwood Funeral Chapel.

Donations may be made to in lieu of flowers to the St. Boniface Hospital Foundation or the Ste. Anne Hospital Foundation.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.