Funeral For: Ryan Leslie John Toews

Funeral Date: August 16, 2018

Ryan Leslie John Toews, 51, of Winkler formerly of Steinbach, passed away Friday, August 10th at his home. He is survived by his wife Rose, 3 daughters, 1 son and their families. He was predeceased by 2 grandchildren in infancy.

The funeral service for Ryan Leslie John Toews will be held Thursday, August 16th at 1pm at Winkler Mennonite Church with private burial following the service.

Viewing will be at the church prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Samaritan Foundation.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.