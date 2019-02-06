Day One of the Viterra Championship

SEMHL

Quarterfinals

Winkler at Warren, 8 p.m.

Notre Dame at Portage, 7:30 p.m.

(1st games in best of 5 series)

Zone 4 High School Hockey League

Garden Valley vs Morris

@ Winkler, 7:30 p.m.

Portage Collegiate at Morden, 8 p..m

Northlands Parkway vs Prairie Mountain

@ Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Pembina vs Miller

@ Altona (ppd)

MJHL

Winkler at Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.

Selkirk at Neepawa, 7:30 p.m.

Virden at Steinbach, 7:30 p.m.

OCN at Waywayseecappo, 7:30 p.m.

MMJHL

Pembina Valley vs St. Vital

@ Morris, 7 p.m.

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League

Pembina Valley vs Southwest

@ Melita, 7:30 p.m.

Kenora vs Yellowhead

@ Shoal Lake, 7:30 p.m.

Parkland at Brandon, 7:30 p.m.

Norman at Wpg Thrashers, 7:30 p.m.

WHL

Swift Current at Brandon, 7:30 p.m.

NHL

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

NBA

Cleveland at Washington, 6 p.m.

Denver at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

New York at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.

Miami at Sacramento, 9 p.m.