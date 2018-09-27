Drop the Puck

Details
Category: Local Sports


The Pembina Valley Hawks will open the 2018-2019 Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League season this weekend.

"We're super excited," said Hawks co-coach Jeff Andrews. "The last two, three weeks, things are really coming together. We were happy with our preseason. This week in practice we've been able to bring the team together. Leadership is starting to emerge. Roles are starting to take shape for guys. We're in our room now and everyone is really excited. As a coaching staff we are so pleased with the group we have and I think we're going to really be able to do some good things this year."

Andrews pointed out that the coaching staff had a number of tough decisions to make when finalizing this seasons roster.

"The guys who tried out really brought their A game and were focused in try-outs. Some of them, it was evident they really took some time to prepare over the summer. Any time you have good competition in try-outs, that usually makes for a good, solid team and I think that's where we're at right now."

The Hawks will play their season opener Saturday at the Southdale Arena in Winnipeg against the Bruins and then play their home opener Saturday against the Eastman Selects in Morden.

"We're expecting two real difficult games," Andrews said. "We played the Bruins in the preseason and I think all three of those Winnipeg teams are all going to be quite strong. They'll test us and hopefully we're ready for what they bring."

"Our game plan is simple," added Andrews. "We have a plan for how we want to operate in all three zones of the rink and we're going to stick to that game plan. As a coaching staff, we feel if we can do that - we're going to be successful regardless of any team we play. This league is so good and there's lots of great players. All the success we have as a team this year is going to be because guys are filling roles, doing their jobs and pulling in the same direction."


Pembina Valley Hawks 2018-2019 roster

Submit Sports News

More Sports News

Slow Start Hurts Flyers In Loss To Pistons

The Winkler Flyers lost for the first time in regulation on Friday night, falling 6-2 to the visiting Steinbach Pistons. After stumbling through the first two periods, the Orange and Black played…

Sportsbeat

The 2018-2019 Manitoba Female AAA Midget Hockey League season begins this weekend. Pembina Valley Hawks head coach Shanley Peters will join Clayton Dreger on Sportsbeat which airs Fridays at 11:35…

Flyers Suffer OT Loss to Blues

The Flyers let a point slip through their fingers on Thursday night, falling 3-2 in overtime to the Winnipeg Blues in their third game of the regular season. Leading by two goals late, the Flyers…

Drop the Puck

The Pembina Valley Hawks will open the 2018-2019 Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League season this weekend. "We're super excited," said Hawks co-coach Jeff Andrews. "The last two, three weeks, things are…

The Flyers Report

Winkler recorded a pair of wins over the Neepawa Natives last weekend. Head coach Steve Mullin will join Clayton Dreger on the Flyers Report which airs Thursdays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM…

The Zone 4 High School Sports Report

The soccer playoffs begin next week. Morden Thunder girls coach Tyler Sloan will join Clayton Dreger on the Zone 4 High School Sports Report which airs Wednesdays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM…

Off the Tee

The 16th Manitoba Golf Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony took place Monday night at the Elmhurst Golf & Country Club. 2018 inductees Greg Holden, Al Scott and Steve Bannatyne will join Clayton Dreger…

Derksen Named to Flyers Hall of Fame

Duane Derksen will be inducted into the Winkler Flyers Hall of Fame. Derksen, who grew up in Morden, played three seasons in goal for the Flyers from 1985 to 1988. After concluding his junior career,…

The Bombers Report

Winnipeg defeated the Montreal Alouettes 31-14 last Friday at Investors Group Field. Head coach Mike O'Shea will join Clayton Dreger on the Bombers Report which airs Mondays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m.…

Flyers Earn Shootout Victory at the Yellowhead Centre

Goaltender Riley Morgan made 48 saves and stopped all three Neepawa skaters in the shootout as the Winkler Flyers downed the Natives 4-3 for the second straight night. It was a game of highs and lows…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Friday, September 28th

CFL
Calgary 38 Toronto 16

MJHL
Steinbach 6 Winkler 2
Portage 4 OCN 3
Selkirk 3 Dauphin 2

MMJHL
Transcona 4 Pembina Valley 3

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Pembina Valley 3 Wpg Bruins 1
Yellowhead 4 Central Plains 2
Wpg Thrashers 4 Eastman 1
Brandon 6 Norman 0

Major League Baseball
American League
Toronto 7 Tampa Bay 6
Houston 2 Baltimore 1
New York 11 Boston 6
Cleveland 14 Kansas City 6
Los Angeles 8 Oakland 5
Seattle 12 Texas 6
1st game: Minnesota 2 Chicago 1 
2nd game: Minnesota 12 Chicago 4
National League
Chicago 8 St. Louis 4
Pittsburgh 8 Cincinnati 4
Atlanta 10 Philadelphia 2
Miami 8 New York 1
Colorado 5 Washington 2
San Diego 3 Arizona 2 (15 innings)
Los Angeles 3 San Francisco 1
Interleague
Milwaukee 6 Detroit 5

Saturday, September 29th

CFL
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 6 p.m.
B.C. at Hamilton, 3 p.m.

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Pembina Valley vs Eastman
@ Morden, 5:15 p.m.
Central Plains vs Wpg Wild
@ Portage, 4:45 p.m.
Southwest at Kenora, 7:30 p.m.
Brandon vs Parkland @ Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.
Yellowhead vs Norman
@ Shoal Lake, 7:30 p.m.
Wpg Bruins at Wpg Thrashers, 3:30 p.m.

MFMHL
Pembina Valley vs Yellowhead
@ Shoal Lake, 2:30 p.m.

Winnipeg AAA Bantam Hockey League
Pembina Valley vs Yellowhead
@ Morden, 2:30 p.m.

MJHL
Portage at OCN, 7 p.m.
Neepawa at Swan Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Virden at Waywayseecappo, 7 p.m.
Dauphin at Steinbach, 7:30 p.m.

WHL
Lethbridge at Brandon, 7:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball
American League
New York at Boston, 12:05 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 5:10 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 6:15 p.m.
Oakland at Los Angeles, 8:07 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, d/h 3:05 p.m.
National League
St. Louis at Chicago, 12:05 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Miami at New York, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.
Interleague
Detroit at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.

 

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login