Flyers Suffer OT Loss to Blues

Details
Category: Local Sports


The Flyers let a point slip through their fingers on Thursday night, falling 3-2 in overtime to the Winnipeg Blues in their third game of the regular season. Leading by two goals late, the Flyers gave up two quick ones in the final minutes of regulation and the eventual game winner in the first two minutes of overtime to suffer their first loss of the year.

With two wins in their first two games of the season against Neepawa, the Flyers faced off against the Winnipeg Blues for the first time this season at Bell/MTS Iceplex. Head Coach Steve Mullin inserted a number of new faces into his lineup on Thursday night and was rewarded for it early on.

Just over three minutes into the game after a series of good pressure in the Winnipeg zone, rookie forward Kyle Lang tipped in a shot from Jacob Lacasse to give Winkler a 1-0 lead. Ahmed Ally also assisted on Lang’s first goal in his first game.

The opening 20 minutes went just as the Flyers had planned as they allowed the Blues very little room on the ice while keeping the puck in the attacking zone nearly the entire period. Winkler doubled their lead to 2-0 with 58 seconds left in the first as Altona product Colton Harder also scored his first goal in his first game with Kyle Lang drawing the helper and Winkler took a 2-0 lead into the break while outshooting Winnipeg 16-8.

The Flyers didn’t do themselves any favours though in the second as Winnipeg started to take momentum thanks in large part to four Winkler penalties in the period.

With Winkler still leading 2-0 with just a few minutes to play in the third, Winnipeg finally found the scoreboard as captain Kelton Sutherland cut Winkler’s lead to 2-1 with 3:27 left on the clock. The Blues jumped on the Flyers again and tied the game just 20 seconds later.

After the rest of regulation solved nothing, the Flyers were headed to overtime for the second straight game. But unlike last season, where the Flyers did not lose a regular season game in overtime, the Blues scored the game winner on a nice back door pass to Nathan Hillis just 1:57 into the period and the home side would complete the comeback and hand Winkler a 3-2 overtime loss.

Riley Morgan (1-0-1) got his second straight start in goal for Winkler and made 34 saves as the Blues outshot Winkler 37-27. Winkler was 0-for-4 on the power-play and 7-for-7 on the penalty-kill.

The Flyers (2-0-1) will return home to face the Steinbach Pistons (0-2-0) on Friday night. It will be another Petro Canada Black Friday and Denray Tire Shoot to Win competition. Puck drop at the Winkler Rec Complex is 7:30pm. You can watch the game live with a subscription to www.hockeytv.com

GAME STATS

Submit Sports News

More Sports News

Slow Start Hurts Flyers In Loss To Pistons

The Winkler Flyers lost for the first time in regulation on Friday night, falling 6-2 to the visiting Steinbach Pistons. After stumbling through the first two periods, the Orange and Black played…

Sportsbeat

The 2018-2019 Manitoba Female AAA Midget Hockey League season begins this weekend. Pembina Valley Hawks head coach Shanley Peters will join Clayton Dreger on Sportsbeat which airs Fridays at 11:35…

Flyers Suffer OT Loss to Blues

The Flyers let a point slip through their fingers on Thursday night, falling 3-2 in overtime to the Winnipeg Blues in their third game of the regular season. Leading by two goals late, the Flyers…

Drop the Puck

The Pembina Valley Hawks will open the 2018-2019 Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League season this weekend. "We're super excited," said Hawks co-coach Jeff Andrews. "The last two, three weeks, things are…

The Flyers Report

Winkler recorded a pair of wins over the Neepawa Natives last weekend. Head coach Steve Mullin will join Clayton Dreger on the Flyers Report which airs Thursdays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM…

The Zone 4 High School Sports Report

The soccer playoffs begin next week. Morden Thunder girls coach Tyler Sloan will join Clayton Dreger on the Zone 4 High School Sports Report which airs Wednesdays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM…

Off the Tee

The 16th Manitoba Golf Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony took place Monday night at the Elmhurst Golf & Country Club. 2018 inductees Greg Holden, Al Scott and Steve Bannatyne will join Clayton Dreger…

Derksen Named to Flyers Hall of Fame

Duane Derksen will be inducted into the Winkler Flyers Hall of Fame. Derksen, who grew up in Morden, played three seasons in goal for the Flyers from 1985 to 1988. After concluding his junior career,…

The Bombers Report

Winnipeg defeated the Montreal Alouettes 31-14 last Friday at Investors Group Field. Head coach Mike O'Shea will join Clayton Dreger on the Bombers Report which airs Mondays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m.…

Flyers Earn Shootout Victory at the Yellowhead Centre

Goaltender Riley Morgan made 48 saves and stopped all three Neepawa skaters in the shootout as the Winkler Flyers downed the Natives 4-3 for the second straight night. It was a game of highs and lows…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Friday, September 28th

CFL
Calgary 38 Toronto 16

MJHL
Steinbach 6 Winkler 2
Portage 4 OCN 3
Selkirk 3 Dauphin 2

MMJHL
Transcona 4 Pembina Valley 3

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Pembina Valley 3 Wpg Bruins 1
Yellowhead 4 Central Plains 2
Wpg Thrashers 4 Eastman 1
Brandon 6 Norman 0

Major League Baseball
American League
Toronto 7 Tampa Bay 6
Houston 2 Baltimore 1
New York 11 Boston 6
Cleveland 14 Kansas City 6
Los Angeles 8 Oakland 5
Seattle 12 Texas 6
1st game: Minnesota 2 Chicago 1 
2nd game: Minnesota 12 Chicago 4
National League
Chicago 8 St. Louis 4
Pittsburgh 8 Cincinnati 4
Atlanta 10 Philadelphia 2
Miami 8 New York 1
Colorado 5 Washington 2
San Diego 3 Arizona 2 (15 innings)
Los Angeles 3 San Francisco 1
Interleague
Milwaukee 6 Detroit 5

Saturday, September 29th

CFL
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 6 p.m.
B.C. at Hamilton, 3 p.m.

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Pembina Valley vs Eastman
@ Morden, 5:15 p.m.
Central Plains vs Wpg Wild
@ Portage, 4:45 p.m.
Southwest at Kenora, 7:30 p.m.
Brandon vs Parkland @ Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.
Yellowhead vs Norman
@ Shoal Lake, 7:30 p.m.
Wpg Bruins at Wpg Thrashers, 3:30 p.m.

MFMHL
Pembina Valley vs Yellowhead
@ Shoal Lake, 2:30 p.m.

Winnipeg AAA Bantam Hockey League
Pembina Valley vs Yellowhead
@ Morden, 2:30 p.m.

MJHL
Portage at OCN, 7 p.m.
Neepawa at Swan Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Virden at Waywayseecappo, 7 p.m.
Dauphin at Steinbach, 7:30 p.m.

WHL
Lethbridge at Brandon, 7:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball
American League
New York at Boston, 12:05 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 5:10 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 6:15 p.m.
Oakland at Los Angeles, 8:07 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, d/h 3:05 p.m.
National League
St. Louis at Chicago, 12:05 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Miami at New York, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.
Interleague
Detroit at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.

 

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login