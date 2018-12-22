Flyers Win OT Thriller Over Blizzard

Details
Category: Local Sports


Collin Caulfield scored the game winning goal with just 21 seconds left in overtime as the Winkler Flyers defeated the visiting OCN 6-5 on Friday night. It was a very entertaining back and forth game between two clubs looking to get back into the playoff picture in the MJHL standings.

Playing the first of two straight games against OCN to close out the unofficial first half of the regular season, the Flyers got the early jump on the Blizzard. Just 1:50 into the game, veteran forward Jesse Korytko got a hold of the puck in front of the OCN net and swung it around the goaltender to put the Flyers in front 1-0. Drake Burgin and Eric Fawkes assisted on Korytko’s ninth of the season.

The Flyers doubled their lead on the power-play later in the period when Eric Fawkes tipped in a Raihan Kheraj point shot to make the score 2-0 for the home side. Drake Burgin assisted on this goal as well. OCN managed to cut the Flyers’ lead to 2-1 before the break, but the Flyers carried the play for the most part in the opening period, outshooting the Blizzard 21-9.

Before the halfway point of the second, Fawkes would add his second of the game and fifth of the season to move the Flyers in front 3-1. However, before the end of the period the Blizzard would score twice, including once on the man-advantage and the game was all square at three through 40 minutes.

Winkler kept the pressure on in the third and regained their lead just over eight minutes into the period thanks to a perfectly placed wrist shot from Gino Lucia. Collin Caulfield and Brody Moffatt assisted on Lucia’s second goal in as many games. The Flyers scored again just 44 seconds later as Caydon Meyer crept in from the point and banged in a loose puck during a goal mouth scramble and the Flyers had a 5-3 lead with 11:08 left in regulation. Connor Beebe assisted on Meyer’s first goal as a Flyer.

The Blizzard would not go away easily though as they scored a pair of breakaway goals later in the period to send the game into overtime tied 5-5.

With the extra frame almost complete and a shoot-out looming, the Flyers would end it with just 21 seconds left on the clock. After holding the puck in his own zone waiting for his team to complete a line change, Gino Lucia slid a nice pass over the Collin Caulfield who charged down the ice, cut in front of the net and tucked in his first of the season past the right pad and goaltender Noah Giesbrecht to win the game for Winkler.

Riley Morgan picked up the win in goal for Winkler making 22 saves. The Flyers had a large advantage on the shot clock, outshooting the Blizzard 54-27 overall. Winkler went 1-for-7 on the power-play and 5-for-6 on the penalty-kill.

The Flyers and Blizzard will meet again on Saturday night in their final game before the Manitoba Junior Hockey League’s Christmas Break. If the emotional and physical tone set on Friday night is any indication, Saturday’s game is sure to be a good one. Puck drop at the Winkler Rec Complex is 7:30pm and the game can also be streamed live on www.hockeytv.com. You can purchase tickets in advance at the Winkler Coop Gas Bar or Petro-Canada Gas Bar in Winkler.

Winkler Meats Three Stars

1st Star – D Collin Caulfield (Winkler)

2nd Star – F Gino Lucia (Winkler)

3rd Star – G Noah Giesbrecht (OCN)

FOR FULL PHOTO GALLERY AND VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS CLICK HERE

GAME STATS

Submit Sports News

More Sports News

Conrad Named to Canada's Roster for Spengler Cup

Colt Conrad will play for Team Canada at the 2018 Spengler Cup Hockey Tournament in Davos, Switzerland. The 21-year-old St. Alphonse product has six goals and 12 assists in his senior year with…

Offense Shines In Second Straight Win Over Blizzard

Seven different Flyers found the back of the net on Saturday night in a 7-2 win over the visiting OCN Blizzard in their final game before the MJHL Christmas break. After beating the Blizzard in…

The SEMHL Report

The Portage Islanders are one point out of first place. Islanders forward Derrick Brooks will join Clayton Dreger on the SEMHL Report which airs Fridays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:15 p.m. on CFAM Radio…

Flyers Win OT Thriller Over Blizzard

Collin Caulfield scored the game winning goal with just 21 seconds left in overtime as the Winkler Flyers defeated the visiting OCN 6-5 on Friday night. It was a very entertaining back and forth game…

Crane & Bazin Are Winter Games Bound

Trent Crane of Morden and Roux Bazin of Treherne will play for Team Manitoba at the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer, Alberta. Crane has 11 goals and 17 assists in 25 games with Rink Hockey…

The Flyers Report

Winkler will play a pair of home games against the OCN Blizzard this weekend. Head coach Steve Mullin will join Clayton Dreger on the Flyers Report which airs Thursdays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:15 p.m. on…

Bad Start Costs Flyers In Terriers Rematch

Gino Lucia scored the Flyers lone goal on Wednesday night in a 6-1 loss to the Terriers in Portage. It was a game filled with power-play opportunities for both clubs as the Terriers came out ahead in…

The Zone 4 High School Sports Report

The Rosenort Redhawks finished third at the Provincial AA Varsity Boys Volleyball Championship in Notre Dame. Coach Tyler Kornelson will join Clayton Dreger on the Zone 4 High School Sports Report…

This Week in Curling

The 2019 Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts will be held next month in Gimli. Host committee co-chair Lynn Hoplock will join Clayton Dreger on This Week in Curling which airs Tuesdays at 11:35…

The Hawks Report

Specialty teams were the difference Saturday in Portage as Pembina Valley defeated the Central Plains Capitals 5-3. Co-coach Jeff Andrews will join Clayton Dreger on the Hawks Report which airs…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Monday, December 24th

NFL
Denver at Oakland, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, December 23rd

MMJHL
Pembina Valley 8 St. Boniface 1 

MFMHL
Central Plains 5 Pembina Valley 2

NHL
Columbus 3 New Jersey 0
Carolina 5 Boston 3
Florida 6 Chicago 3
Philadelphia 3 N.Y. Rangers 2 (SO)
Toronto 5 Detroit 4 (OT)
Arizona 4 San Jose 3 (SO)
Los Angeles 4 Vegas 3 (OT)
N.Y. Islanders 3 Dallas 1

NFL
Minnesota 27 Detroit 9
Dallas 27 Tampa Bay 20
Atlanta 24 Carolina 10
Philadelphia 32 Houston 30
Indianapolis 27 N.Y. Giants 20
Cleveland 26 Cincinnati 18
New England 24 Buffalo 12
Green Bay 44 N.Y. Jets 38 (OT)
Jacksonville 17 Miami 7
Chicago 14 San Francisco 9
L.A. Rams 31 Arizona 9
New Orleans 31 Pittsburgh 28
Seattle 38 Kansas City 31

NBA
Atlanta 98 Detroit 95
Indiana 105 Washington 98 
Brooklyn 111 Phoenix 103 
Miami 115 Orlando 91
Sacramento 122 New Orleans 117 
Boston 119 Charlotte 103 
Chicago 112 Cleveland 92
Minnesota 114 Oklahoma City 112
Golden State 129 L.A. Clippers 127 
Portland 121 Dallas 118 (OT)
Memphis 107 L.A. Lakers 99

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login