Details
Category: Local Sports


The Manitoba Female AAA Midget Hockey League’s Pembina Valley Hawks hosted their annual Thanksgiving Classic this weekend at the Access Event Centre in Morden. The Hawks faced the Regina Rebels, the Thunder Bay Queens, Swift Current Wildcats and the Weyburn Gold Wings.

Friday, October 5th
Pembina Valley 2 Regina 2 (tie)
Cambree Martens and Cora Fijala did the goal scoring for the Hawks in the their Thanksgiving Classic opener.

Saturday, October 6th
Pembina Valley 7 Thunder Bay 2
Tessa Odell and Cora Fijala each had five-point games. Odell recorded a hat-trick and added two assists while Fijala had two goals and three helpers. Abbi Conrad also scored twice for the Hawks.

Swift Current 7 Pembina Valley 2
Abbi Conrad and Maiya Aschberg did the goal scoring for the Hawks who suffered their first loss of the Thanksgiving Classic.

Sunday, October 7th
Pembina Valley 2 Weyburn 1
Cora Fijala and Tessa Odell scored for the Hawks who finished the Thanksgiving Classic with two wins, one loss and one tie.


photos courtesy Ray Peters


View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://www.pembinavalleyonline.com/local-sports/hawks-thanksgiving-classic#sigProId2e3c5ed6da

Submit Sports News

More Sports News

Flyers Come Up Short In Steinbach

The Winkler Flyers record fell to 3-4-1 on Sunday night with a 5-2 to the defending champion Pistons in Steinbach. Jesse Korytko and Jacob Lacasse scored Winkler's two goals as the Flyers failed to…

Hawks Thanksgiving Classic

The Manitoba Female AAA Midget Hockey League’s Pembina Valley Hawks hosted their annual Thanksgiving Classic this weekend at the Access Event Centre in Morden. The Hawks faced the Regina Rebels, the…

McCarthy Plays Hero As Flyers Beat Stamps In OT

Morris native Jayden McCarthy scored his second goal of the game, 1:20 into overtime to help the Winkler Flyers get past the first place Swan Valley Stampeders 5-4 on Friday night. In one of their…

Sportsbeat

South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League commissioner Wayne Deschouwer passed away earlier this week. Altona Maroons executive member Eric Hildebrand will join Clayton Dreger and share his thoughts on…

Nighthawks & Zodiacs Win Zone Banners

Northlands Parkway girls and Garden Valley boys will represent Zone 4 at the Provincial Rural High School Soccer Championships. The Nighthawks and Zodiacs captured the Zone championship banners…

The Flyers Report

Winkler suffered losses to the Selkirk Steelers and Portage Terriers this week. Head coach Steve Mullin will join Clayton Dreger on the Flyers Report which airs Thursdays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on…

Flyers Play Well In Road Loss To Terriers

The Winkler Flyers let another two points slip through their fingers on Wednesday night, losing 3-2 to the Terriers in Portage. Leading by a goal entering the third, the Flyers gave up a short-handed…

The Zone 4 High School Sports Report

Portage Collegiate boys finished in second place at the Provincial High School Golf Championships at Hecla last Friday. Owen Gillespie of the Trojans will join Clayton Dreger on the Zone 4 High…

Off the Tee

There are just a few short weeks remaining in the 2018 golf season. Winkler head professional Greg Hesom will join Clayton Dreger on Off the Tee which airs Tuesdays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM…

Flyers Struggle Late In Loss To Steelers

Despite registering nearly 40 shots on goal, the Winkler Flyers suffered a 4-1 loss to the visiting Selkirk Steelers on Tuesday night dropping their third consecutive game. Jesse Korytko scored the…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Sunday, October 7th

MJHL
Steinbach 5 Winkler 2
Neepawa 3 OCN 2
Selkirk 6 Waywayseecappo 3

MMJHL
Pembina Valley 5 St. Boniface 3

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Pembina Valley 4 Southwest 3
Eastman 11 Parkland 1
Brandon 5 Interlake 2
Wpg Bruins 7 Norman 2
Yellowhead 6 Wpg Thrashers 5 (SO)

Winnipeg AAA Bantam Hockey League
Central Plains 6 Pembina Valley 3

AHL
Iowa 8 Manitoba 1

NHL
Carolina 8 N.Y. Rangers 5
Toronto 7 Chicago 6 (OT)
Los Angeles 4 Detroit 2

Major League Baseball
National League
Division Series
Milwaukee 6 Colorado 0
(Brewers win best of 5 series 3-0)
Atlanta 6 Los Angeles 5 
(Dodgers lead series 2-1)

NFL
Buffalo 13 Tennessee 12
Carolina 33 N.Y. Giants 31
Cincinnati 27 Miami 17
Cleveland 12 Baltimore 9 (OT)
Detroit 31 Green Bay 23
Kansas City 30 Jacksonville 14
N.Y. Jets 34 Denver 16
Pittsburgh 41 Atlanta 17
L.A. Chargers 26 Oakland 10 
Minnesota 23 Philadelphia 21
Arizona 28 San Francisco 18
L.A. Rams 33 Seattle 31
Houston 19 Dallas 16 

Monday, October 8th

CFL
Calgary at Montreal, 12 p.m.
Edmonton at Saskatchewan, 3 p.m.

NFL
Washington at New Orleans, 7:15 p.m.

NHL
Ottawa at Boston, 12 p.m.
San Jose at N.Y. Islanders, 12 p.m.
Vegas at Buffalo, 2 p.m.
Detroit at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Major League Baseball
American League
Division Series
Houston at Cleveland, 12:30 p.m.
(Astros lead best of 5 series 2-0)
Boston at New York, 6:40 p.m.
(series tied 1-1)
National League
Division Series
Los Angeles at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.
(Dodgers lead series 2-1)

 

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login