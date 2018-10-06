Hawks Thanksgiving Classic



The Manitoba Female AAA Midget Hockey League’s Pembina Valley Hawks hosted their annual Thanksgiving Classic this weekend at the Access Event Centre in Morden. The Hawks faced the Regina Rebels, the Thunder Bay Queens, Swift Current Wildcats and the Weyburn Gold Wings.





Friday, October 5th

Pembina Valley 2 Regina 2 (tie)

Cambree Martens and Cora Fijala did the goal scoring for the Hawks in the their Thanksgiving Classic opener.





Saturday, October 6th

Pembina Valley 7 Thunder Bay 2

Tessa Odell and Cora Fijala each had five-point games. Odell recorded a hat-trick and added two assists while Fijala had two goals and three helpers. Abbi Conrad also scored twice for the Hawks.



Swift Current 7 Pembina Valley 2

Abbi Conrad and Maiya Aschberg did the goal scoring for the Hawks who suffered their first loss of the Thanksgiving Classic.





Sunday, October 7th

Pembina Valley 2 Weyburn 1

Cora Fijala and Tessa Odell scored for the Hawks who finished the Thanksgiving Classic with two wins, one loss and one tie.







photos courtesy Ray Peters







