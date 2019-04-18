Jets Lose on Home Ice Again

Details
Category: Local Sports


Visiting teams are still perfect.

Jaden Schwartz scored the go ahead goal with 15 seconds left in regulation as the St. Louis Blues rallied for a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 Thursday night at Bell MTS Place.

Ryan O’Reilly and Brayden Schenn also scored third period goals for the Blues who lead the NHL’s best-of-seven Western Conference quarterfinal series three games to two.

Adam Lowry set a Jets/Atlanta Thrashers franchise record for the fastest goal to start a Stanley Cup playoff game when he scored just 12 seconds after the opening face-off.

Kevin Hayes increased Winnipeg’s lead to 2-0 when he beat Jordan Binnington at 13:35 of the first period.

Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck stopped 26 shots in game five.

Game six goes Saturday in St. Louis.

Home teams are 0-5 in the series.

 

photos courtesy Ray Peters

 

Saturday, April 20th

NHL
Western Conference
St. Louis 3 Winnipeg 2
(Blues win best of 7 quarterfinal 4-2)
Dallas 5 Nashville 3
(Stars lead series 3-2)
Eastern Conference
Washington 6 Carolina 0
(Capitals lead series 3-2)

MMJHL
Pembina Valley 9 St.James 5
(best of 7 final tied 1-1)

Major League Baseball
American League
Toronto 10 Oakland 1
New York 9 Kansas City 2
Boston 6 Tampa Bay 5
Texas 9 Houston 4
Seattle 6 Los Angeles 5
1st game: Minnesota 6 Baltimore 5
2nd game: Minnesota 16 Baltimore 7
Chicago at Detroit (ppd)
National League
St. Louis 10 New York 2
Arizona 6 Chicago 0
Pittsburgh 3 San Francisco 1
Miami 9 Washington 3
Milwaukee 5 Los Angeles 0
Philadelphia 8 Colorado 5
Cincinnati 4 San Diego 2
Interleague
1st game: Cleveland 8 Atlanta 4
2nd game: Atlanta 8 Cleveland 7

NBA
Eastern Conference
Philadelphia 112 Brooklyn 108
(76ers lead best of 7 quarterfinal 3-1)
Milwaukee 119 Detroit 103
(Bucks lead series 3-0)
Western Conference
Denver 117 San Antonio 103
(series tied 2-2)
Houston 104 Utah 101
(Rockets lead series 3-0)

Sunday, April 21

NHL
Eastern Conference
Toronto at Boston, 2 p.m.
(Maple Leafs lead best of 7 quarterfinal 3-2)
Western Conference
San Jose at Vegas, 6 p.m.
(Knights lead series 3-2)

Major League Baseball
American League
Kansas City at New York,12:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles, 3:07 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.
National League
Washington at Miami, 12:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Los Angeles at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
New York at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago, 1:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.
Interleague
Atlanta at Cleveland, 6:08 p.m.

NBA
Eastern Conference
Boston at Indiana, 12 p.m.
(Celtics lead best of 7 quarterfinal 3-0)
Toronto at Orlando, 6 p.m.
(Raptors lead series 2-1)
Western Conference
Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.
(Warriors lead series 2-1)
Portland at Oklahoma City, 8:30 p.m.
(Trail Blazers lead series 2-1)

