Jets Lose on Home Ice Again



Visiting teams are still perfect.

Jaden Schwartz scored the go ahead goal with 15 seconds left in regulation as the St. Louis Blues rallied for a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 Thursday night at Bell MTS Place.

Ryan O’Reilly and Brayden Schenn also scored third period goals for the Blues who lead the NHL’s best-of-seven Western Conference quarterfinal series three games to two.

Adam Lowry set a Jets/Atlanta Thrashers franchise record for the fastest goal to start a Stanley Cup playoff game when he scored just 12 seconds after the opening face-off.

Kevin Hayes increased Winnipeg’s lead to 2-0 when he beat Jordan Binnington at 13:35 of the first period.

Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck stopped 26 shots in game five.

Game six goes Saturday in St. Louis.

Home teams are 0-5 in the series.

photos courtesy Ray Peters