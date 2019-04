Pembina Valley lost 4-3 in double overtime to the St. James Canucks in game one of the Manitoba Major Junior Hockey League's best-of-seven final. Head coach Ryan Dyck will join Clayton Dreger on Sportsbeat which airs Thursdays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:15 p.m. on CFAM Radio 950.



https://www.pembinavalleyonline.com/local-sports/sportsbeat-75#sigProId615a0040b1 View the embedded image gallery online at: