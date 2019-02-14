Tigers, Mustangs & Mavs Move Into Round Two



The Pembina Tigers, Prairie Mountain Mustangs and Morris Mavericks have advanced to the Zone 4 High School Hockey League semifinals after sweeping their respective best-of-three quarterfinal series in two straight games.

Tigers 10 Nighthawks 5

Pembina scored eight unanswered goals including five in the second period en route to a 10-5 victory over Northlands Parkway in Winkler. Wyatt Cobb had two goals and four assists for the Tigers. Brett McDonald and James Kinley added two each while singles went to Chase Kostal, Ethan Carels and Kyle Sloane. Dawson Friesen and Lucas Dyck had two goals each for the Nighthawks. Kenton Fehr had the other NPC goal. Pembina goaltenders Tanner Harms and Nick Hyslop combined to make 22 saves. Nighthawks netminders Matt Merasty and Steffan Dyck combined to make 33 saves.

Mustangs 4 Aces 2

Luke Van De Velde had two goals and an assist as Prairie Mountain doubled up on Miller 4-2 at Sunflower Gardens in Altona ending the Aces reign as Zone 4 champions. Nico Vigier and Spencer Van De Velde also scored for the Mustangs. Cole Martens and Bryson Loewen replied for Miller. The Aces jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first period but gave up a pair of goals 40 seconds apart early in the middle period. Prairie Mountain goaltender Remy Bosc made 28 saves while Miller netminder Ryan Geirnaert faced 33 shots.

Mavericks 4 Cougars 1

Justin Keck scored a pair of goals for the second straight game as Morris defeated the Cougars 4-1 in Carman. Daniel Isaak and Eric Tetrault also scored for the Mavericks. Scott Atkins had the lone goal for the Cougars. Morris goaltender Sean Penner faced just 10 shots on net while Carman's Zeke Fehr made 43 saves.