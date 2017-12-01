Accident At Roblin And PTH 32 In Winkler (VIDEO)

A unique relationship between a pair of police services helped raise awareness for men's health during November. The Morden Police Service was challenged to a 'grow off' according to Constable Jeff…
Buhler-Farm King in Morden recently became the second business in the Province of Manitoba to be Made SAFE work certified. "Those companies that are involved in safety programs, and more so if they…
A new term has surfaced in the area of ambulance services in Manitoba. That term is 'geo-posting'. Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen explains what this means. "If you go to our 911 centre in Brandon,…
World-renowned UFC Champion Tyron Woodley and top performance coach Ben Newman inspired hundreds of athletes and business leaders in Winkler this week. The event was organized by Kurtis Fox, Coach at…
Freshness is best when choosing a real Christmas tree, not just for the added beauty and smell of fresh pine, but also to lower the risk of fire. To keep your tree fresh, cutting at least 2 inches…
Steinbach city councillor Jac Siemens has shared a story about the unique history of a cookbook called the Mennonite Treasury of Recipes which was launched in Steinbach in 1961. It was Siemens' turn…
The holiday season is an important one for charities and non-profit organizations, said Imagine Canada President and CEO Bruce MacDonald. "We want to make sure that charities and non-profits have the…
Morden Police are experiencing the challenges of determining marijuana's influence on drivers. During a Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) checkstop on November 25, upon speaking with a driver, police…
If you are planning a winter holiday, you might want to aim for February or early March. David Phillips with Environment Canada says that is because it appears the last part of winter will have the…
RCMP are warning residents planning to head out onto frozen lakes and rivers this winter. "There are definitely some safety factors you have to be concerned with," said RCMP Staff Sergeant Bob…
Acknowledged for their innovation and education Access Credit Union (ACU) has once again earned the title one of Manitoba's Top Employers. The 12th Manitoba's Top Employers Competition, organized by…
There was an accident at the intersection of Roblin and PTH 32 Friday evening, with emergency personnel attending. No further information is available at this time.
With the loss of several mentors at Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Morden-Winkler-Altona there is a dire need for more volunteers. Executive Director Michael Penner explains their volunteer…
The curtain has risen for students at Northlands Parkway Collegiate. Yesterday was the first rendition of Alice In Wonderland. The show is comprised of 23 different students who've been working hard…
Seven months after it opened, the doors have been shut to the reception centre opened in Gretna for asylum seekers in May. The move is effective Friday, December 1. The temporary housing facility was…