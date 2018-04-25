Burning Permits Cancelled As Fire Risk Increases

Due to ongoing dry and windy conditions, all burning permits for the Central and Eastern regions of the province have been cancelled. According to the announcement made Wednesday afternoon by Manitoba Sustainable Development, no new burning permits will be issued until conditions have improved.

The restrictions are in addition to pre-existing burning bans already implemented for area municipalities. Currently most R.M.’s along Highway 75 and eastward toward the Ontario border have bans in place including Emerson-Franklin, Stuartburn, Hanover, Piney, Ste. Anne, Reynolds, Ritchot and Tache. The Town of Morris has also issued a burning ban within town limits.

Currently there are two active fires in the province, one in the Central region, and as of April 25th twelve fires have been reported throughout the province accounting for 107 hectares burned area.