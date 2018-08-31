Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Details
A spokesperson for Manitoba Parks says the Labour Day long weekend ends the busy season for camping in this province.

Elisabeth Ostrop is Manager of Recreation and Education Services with Manitoba Provincial Parks. She says if you haven't already booked a site for this weekend, it could be slim pickings. As of Thursday afternoon, Ostrop says a few basic sites are still available at Birds Hill, St. Malo and the Whiteshell.

As is customary for the Labour Day long weekend, there is free entry into provincial parks in Manitoba. Ostrop adds there will be a variety of special interpretive programming this weekend including amphitheatre presentations at Birds Hill Provincial Park on Manitoba wild cats and how to 'Be Bear Smart', a guided night hike to discover the boreal forest after dark at Grand Beach Provincial Park, a skink safari, searching for the endangered northern prairie skink in the Spruce Woods Provincial Park, and opportunities to view wildlife and the start of the fall migration up close at the Alfred Hole Goose Sanctuary in Whiteshell Provincial Park.

According to Ostrop, it has been an excellent summer for campgrounds in Manitoba.

"The weather's been great and the bugs have been not so bad," she says. "Overall, I would say compared to last year our reservations are up about six per cent."

And Ostrop says 2017 was a pretty good summer for reservations.

Meanwhile, Ostrop says the Labour Day long weekend marks the end of the camping season for many. With kids headed back to school next week, families are suddenly busy with other activities on weekends.

"It's the time of year where some of our campgrounds will be closing for the season after the weekend," she says. "We will have some that remain open for an extended fall season."

Historically, the Labour Day weekend is not as busy as the August long weekend, which is the busiest weekend of the year for camping in Manitoba.

For those heading out this weekend, Ostrop warns campers that campfires can only be made in designated fire pits. Anyone planning a backcountry trip is advised to check for travel or campfire restrictions. For those using watercraft, Ostrop says they should do their part in preventing the spread of aquatic invasive species by draining all the water and removing drain plugs before transporting water vessels.

"Everyone should get outside and enjoy," she says. "Go explore a park that you're not familiar with and enjoy the last days of our summer weekend."

