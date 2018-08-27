Corn And Apple Festival Brings Thousands To Morden (VIDEO)

"In my history, I don't remember seeing the area at the main stage filled to capacity on a Friday night... even the bleachers were filled to the top. It was amazing," That according to Corn and Apple Main Stage Organizer Jocelyne Durand explains, adding it was a similar sight on Saturday.

Festival-goers were treated to more than 50,000 cobs of corn and free apple juice, as well as live music featuring Manitobans Renée Lamoureux and Quinton Blair. Headlining the Friday evening was CCMA and Juno Award winners The Road Hammers. Saturday featured local band, The Mood, and The Pumps/Orphan, opening for Chilliwack, the main feature for the evening.

Durand explains a number of big acts and performers were blown away by the Morden event. "They were awed and amazed... they said the Morden Corn and Apple was the best festival they've played at as far as the hospitality, the environment and the crowds."

She also notes they wanted to showcase a more diverse offering of entertainment other than just music on the main stage, with events like a pie-eating and corn-husking contests, "because we are a family festival, and it doesn't mean we only have certain aspects."

The weekend also features a number of staples including the Morden Corn and Apple parade, a variety of vendors and midway.

"I really enjoyed it, I hope everyone else had a good time, and that's why we do this, we want everyone to come and have fun," she says, noting it's often the last big event of the summer festival season.

"I'm already looking forward to next year," Durand says.

The weekend also featured the 15th annual Mud Bog, attracting drivers from around the region to compete for the fastest time across a 200 ft track of mud.

