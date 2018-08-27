Donors Able To Give Blood Sooner After Piercings, Tattoos

In Manitoba, blood bank levels drop during the summer, especially over long weekends. It's the reason the Canadian Blood Service is putting out an urgent call for donors.

Manitoba rep Steve Raizen notes blood transfusions make the difference between life and death every day, "your donation... is really a life-saving gift to someone in need."

Many people receiving care in local hospitals require blood, a patient undergoing heart surgery could require up to five donors; a car accident victim could require up to 50 donors. During medical emergencies or traumatic injuries 14 or more units, or 7.35 litres, of blood are often needed to keep a person alive during surgery. The human body holds 8-12 litres of blood.

"It does just take about an hour to make a donation," Raizen says, adding it's easier than ever to book an appoint to give blood online. Donors are reminded to be well-hydrated and have had a good meal recently.

He notes potential donors used to have to wait a period of six months before donating after a piercing or tattoo, that period has been reduced to three months. "That will make thousands of Canadians across the country eligible now."

Next blood clinics take place in Winkler at the WMBC September 6, and the Access Event Centre in Morden September 11.