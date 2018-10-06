The weather this fall has turned out much differently than Environment Canada had predicted in its fall outlook in early September. It predicted above normal temperatures for the fall. The normal high for this time of year is 15 degrees. Forecaster David Phillips nobody foresaw this sudden change from summer to winter.

"It's almost as if what we saw from April to May when we went from slush to sweat, what we saw in August to September was really almost from sweat to slush, a really dramatic turnaround. You don't often see that. It's almost as if spring and fall were minutes long, not three months each. It shocked a lot of weather people too, this dramatic turnaround."

But Phillips says they are still sticking to their forecast for a mild winter despite missing on the fall forecast.

"We were calling for it to be a warmer than normal fall and it's not that we think El Nino has gone away. It has been neutral, it's supposed to grow in intensity and so our forecast for the winter hasn't really changed. We think it will be a shorter season than last year. It will still have some moments that you will wish you were somewhere else, but we think, overall, it won't be as cold as we saw last year."