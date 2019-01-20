First-Aid Knowledge Beneficial To Anyone

2019 Curbside Pickup Schedule

The schedule will be in your mailbox and available at Civic Centre.

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

Disaster can strike at a moments notice; however, someone can have the skills to be prepared in the case of an emergency.

Gaining knowledge in first-aid is not something you forget, says Regional Director Emergency Medical Services Southern Health-Santé Sud, Scott Noble, you retain that knowledge throughout your life, and can then use it if you're ever required to do so.

"It could be swimming, outdoor activities, a child that's choking on a piece of food or a toy, any one of those events can happen at any time. For parents, for any caregivers, it's very important to have those skills."

Noble says in any circumstance where first-aid is needed, knowing how to proceed is vital, which can come from training, which can help management of bleeds, management of fractures, or assisting people in a variety of medical conditions.

One of the primary interventions in the first-aid repertoire is Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), not only will you be able to patch someone up if they are injured, but CPR can also give someone precious moments for emergency responders to arrive.

"Especially in the case of CPR, CPR needs to start within seconds, at the most minutes, to help of someone's heart ceasing to beat, for us to have a chance of us to have a good outcome. That is absolutely critical in terms of the chain of survival."

According to the Canadian Red Cross, they recognize that compression-only CPR is an acceptable alternative for those who are unwilling, unable, untrained, or are no longer able to perform full CPR. In some cases, compression-only CPR is the preferred method for members of the public who witness an adult suddenly collapse. The most important thing for Canadians to know right now is that the CPR they've been trained to perform is not “wrong.” All Canadian Red Cross CPR courses will continue to teach full CPR. Early CPR remains one of the most critical factors in surviving cardiac arrest.

The necessary steps remain the same:

*Get help, call 911 to activate your local emergency medical system;

*Start CPR to keep the blood flowing.;

Noble adds when you start CPR you need to sustain it as long as possible; sometimes a person can become so exhausted they can't continue which is why having those skills is essential as you can take over someone in that situation till EMS arrives.

People have busy lives says Noble, and it can be challenging to find the time to take a training class. However, first-aid and CPR is easy to learn and saves lives, with dozens of courses available through various providers.

More Local News

Local Organization Helping Support School in The Congo

Hope for All Nations Developments and Sustainability (HANDS Canada) is a local charity organization that sends support to a Kindergarten to grade six school in the Democratic Republic of Congo. They…

Physio Service Opens In Winkler To Meet Increasing Demand

Winkler officially said hello to a new physiotherapy clinic, with the grand opening of Red River Physiotherapy and Wellness Centre. Red River Physio, currently has two other locations, one in St.…

First-Aid Knowledge Beneficial To Anyone

Disaster can strike at a moments notice; however, someone can have the skills to be prepared in the case of an emergency. Gaining knowledge in first-aid is not something you forget, says Regional…

Be Prepared For Cold Weather

With southern Manitoba experiencing the coldest stretch of winter thus far, a Meteorologist is warning all of us to be extra careful when heading out in these conditions. Natalie Hasell with…

Kelvin Goertzen Nominated To Represent PCs In Next Election

The Steinbach Progressive Conservative Association has named Kelvin Goertzen its candidate in the next provincial election. The Association made it official at a nomination meeting Tuesday in…

The Bunker In Winkler Seeing Accelerated Growth

The Bunker in Winkler now reaches youth every weeknight. "It's something we've been envisioning for a long time," Executive Director Kevin Hildebrand says. Programming runs every weekday from game…

GVC Students Giving Rwandan Students The Chance At Education

"We thought if we could help some people get an education, that can inspire others to help others as well." That was Garden Valley Colligate student Simran Sidhu, who along with staff and other…

Piwniuk Gets Nod For Conservatives In Turtle Mountain

The Progressive Conservatives continue to prepare for the next provincial election, and Wednesday evening in Boissevain party faithful turned out to hear from Premier Brian Pallister. The…

CFDC First Rural Museum To Receive Benefits Of Provincial Fund

The Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre in Morden is seeing the first returns of the Manitoba Heritage Trust Program. Administered by The Winnipeg Foundation, the Manitoba Heritage Trust Program offers…

Deep Freeze, All Weekend Long

If you were planning on spending any time outside this weekend, you may want to postpone your plans. Environment Canada's Robyn Dyck tells us a ridge of high pressure from the north has brought an…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login