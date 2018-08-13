Harvest Festival A Success Despite Extreme Heat (VIDEO)

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Details
Scorching heat with daytime highs of up to 39 C couldn't put a damper on another successful Winkler Harvest Festival this weekend.

Due to the heat, Shannon Loewen, the Co-Director of the Harvest Festival, explained the afternoons were slower than past years, but the evenings still picked up. "People still really enjoyed themselves," she said.

Committee members put up last minute misting stations around the grounds to combat the heat and give festival-goers an opportunity to cool off. Sprinklers were also added on the major walkways.

Loewen explained there were vigilant in making sure water was readily available for attendees and was relieved there were no incidences or sickness due to the heat over the weekend.

One big addition for the 2018 festival was the Culture Tent, said Loewen, adding it was a big hit with crowds, Next year, she said, they hope to see it expand.

Looking forward, Loewen notes festival planners already have ideas for the next year, "we learned from what we did this year, and we'll see where it goes next year."

