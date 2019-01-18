2019 Curbside Pickup Schedule

The schedule will be in your mailbox and available at Civic Centre.

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

Manitoba Public Insurance is reporting that 42 per cent of those killed on Manitoba roadways in 2018 were the result of impaired driving.

Spokesman Brian Smiley says this is unacceptable behaviour.

"We know that drinking and driving or taking drugs while driving is very high risk driving behaviour and that's something the driver can change in an instant," says Smiley. "Again, 71 people were killed, many of those 71 were innocent people that were just driving on our roadways."

He says there were 66 fatal crashes in 2018 compared to the ten-year average of 79, and the number of deaths is down from the ten-year average of 88. He says this is still too many, when you take into consideration how many involved preventable factors.

28 per cent of fatalities were the result of not wearing a seatbelt. Speed played a role in 17 per cent of total deaths on public roadways. The data is still being analyzed to determine how many deaths can be contributed to distracted driving.

More Local News

Local Organization Helping Support School in The Congo

Hope for All Nations Developments and Sustainability (HANDS Canada) is a local charity organization that sends support to a Kindergarten to grade six school in the Democratic Republic of Congo. They…

Physio Service Opens In Winkler To Meet Increasing Demand

Winkler officially said hello to a new physiotherapy clinic, with the grand opening of Red River Physiotherapy and Wellness Centre. Red River Physio, currently has two other locations, one in St.…

First-Aid Knowledge Beneficial To Anyone

Disaster can strike at a moments notice; however, someone can have the skills to be prepared in the case of an emergency. Gaining knowledge in first-aid is not something you forget, says Regional…

Be Prepared For Cold Weather

With southern Manitoba experiencing the coldest stretch of winter thus far, a Meteorologist is warning all of us to be extra careful when heading out in these conditions. Natalie Hasell with…

Kelvin Goertzen Nominated To Represent PCs In Next Election

The Steinbach Progressive Conservative Association has named Kelvin Goertzen its candidate in the next provincial election. The Association made it official at a nomination meeting Tuesday in…

The Bunker In Winkler Seeing Accelerated Growth

The Bunker in Winkler now reaches youth every weeknight. "It's something we've been envisioning for a long time," Executive Director Kevin Hildebrand says. Programming runs every weekday from game…

GVC Students Giving Rwandan Students The Chance At Education

"We thought if we could help some people get an education, that can inspire others to help others as well." That was Garden Valley Colligate student Simran Sidhu, who along with staff and other…

Piwniuk Gets Nod For Conservatives In Turtle Mountain

The Progressive Conservatives continue to prepare for the next provincial election, and Wednesday evening in Boissevain party faithful turned out to hear from Premier Brian Pallister. The…

CFDC First Rural Museum To Receive Benefits Of Provincial Fund

The Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre in Morden is seeing the first returns of the Manitoba Heritage Trust Program. Administered by The Winnipeg Foundation, the Manitoba Heritage Trust Program offers…

Deep Freeze, All Weekend Long

If you were planning on spending any time outside this weekend, you may want to postpone your plans. Environment Canada's Robyn Dyck tells us a ridge of high pressure from the north has brought an…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login