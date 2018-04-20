Infected Firewood Poses Risk To Lake Minnewasta

In order to combat the increased risk of invasive species, Lake Minnewasta is asking campers to not bring in outside firewood.

"It's just another awareness that moving firewood can bring in pests," shares Morden Director of Community Services Clare Agnew.

She explains this sort of practice is nothing new. Since Dutch Elm disease, it has been recommended that people don't bring their own firewood. With cases of emerald ash borer now in Winnipeg, it's more prudent than ever to be vigilant.

To encourage people to use the provided firewood, Agnew says they've reduced the price to $5 a bundle. She says that if we aren't careful we could permanently damage our trees.

"If everyone brings their own firewood and brings in all these beetles or insects, all of a sudden there won't be any trees left."

Signs will be placed outside of Morden as well as the entrance of the campground to increase awareness of the issue of transporting firewood. A bin will be placed at the entrance of the campground as well in case anyone has transported firewood and wasn't aware.

Agnew hopes that informing campers on the potential risks that could come from transporting firewood will help prevent the spread of tree-killing insects and disease.

