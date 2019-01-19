Kelvin Goertzen Nominated To Represent PCs In Next Election

2019 Curbside Pickup Schedule

The schedule will be in your mailbox and available at Civic Centre.

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

The Steinbach Progressive Conservative Association has named Kelvin Goertzen its candidate in the next provincial election. The Association made it official at a nomination meeting Tuesday in Steinbach.

"(I'm) looking forward to running again under the Progressive Conservative banner in the Steinbach constituency," says Goertzen.

The Steinbach MLA was first elected in 2003. He then won subsequent elections in 2007, 2011 and 2016. While the date for the next provincial election has not been set, Goertzen says it will happen sometime between now and 2020.

The Steinbach constituency will look different in the next election. As a result of rapid growth in his riding, Goertzen says boundary realignment will see him lose the communities of Kleefeld and New Bothwell.

"I'm still the MLA for those areas until the next election and really have appreciated representing those communities, great support there, lots of wonderful people and great things happening there," he says.

And Goertzen says more change is on the horizon. He suggests that because of growth, ten years from now the Steinbach constituency will be made up entirely of the city of Steinbach.

As Goertzen nears the end of his fourth term, he says time goes by so fast.

"Time seems to have gone incredibly fast but that's partly because it's a wonderful job representing incredible people," he says. "It's partly because it's a busy job and particularly in the last few years in government it's been a challenge but a rewarding challenge."

Goertzen says he receives his inspiration and energy from the people around him.

"I think every MLA says they represent the best area of the province but in my case it's true," he says.

Goertzen says it is so encouraging to hear from people who say they are thinking and praying for him, even if they don't agree with every decision he makes.

In looking back on the last 16 years, Goertzen says he spent a lot of time in opposition, though getting to the government was certainly the goal.

"I would have liked it to happen a little sooner, it would have made the job a bit easier because we would have probably taken over a bit of a better situation," he says. "But it took a while to get into government and I'm enjoying the opportunity to serve in government."

Goertzen says as an MLA, he stands on the shoulders of those who came before him. He says he appreciates the work done by Bob Banman, Helmut Pankratz, Albert Driedger and Jim Penner. Goertzen adds he feels fortunate to have been able to interact with each of those former MLAs.

