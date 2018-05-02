Manitou Motorcyclist Survives Collision With Semi (VIDEO)

A motorcyclist from Manitou had a close call with a semi-trailer April 24 on a Winnipeg perimeter highway intersection. The scrape was caught on an RCMP dashcam and the footage has since gone viral.

RCMP say the rider was lucky to survive with minor injuries.

Ron Selby notes he looked both ways before proceeding on a green light. It was only at the last minute he realized the semi driver wasn't stopping. "I crossed four lanes before I realized... and by that point he was on top of me."

The semi driver was allegedly on his phone when the incident occurred. RCMP say the driver has been charged with distracted driving and running a red light, resulting in a $406 ticket.

Since yesterday afternoon the video has been seen more than 339,000 times.