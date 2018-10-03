Maple Leaf School Breaks In New Play Structure

Are You Satisfied With Your Community?

Fill out Morden's 2018 Customer Satisfaction Survey! 

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

Maple Leaf School in Morden has a bright new addition to their outdoor space. A long-awaited new play structure was officially unveiled Monday evening but has already seen a lot of love since the 2018 school year started.

During the first few weeks of school all of the kids wanted to play on the approximately $60,000 structure, so the school gave them designated times which gave everyone a chance. After trying this they realized there will still sometimes 200 students who were set to play on the structure at once, so they have adjusted the schedule to one grade being on the structure at a time.

Linda Marek of the Home & School Advisory Council says, "when administration identified outdoor spaces as a priority, we want to work with them for that. We want kids to enjoy their downtime from the classroom so they can work hard when they're there, and just relax and run it out when they're outside."

Some areas of the building do not have air conditioning, so teachers were also looking for a way to gets kids outside in the fresh air. Benches for outdoor classroom space, as well as other play equipment, are a few of the more recent additions that help keep kids energized and ready to learn when they're in class.

18 10 02 playingThe adults couldn't wait to finish off the ceremony and have a little fun.

"Home & School has been involved in the school for many years. It's a group of parents who care about the school, want to be connected, encourage teachers, and provide input from time to time," says Marek.

The group cannot raise funds for major renovations to the school, or portables, but they are able to give funding for equipment, or field trips. This made the play structure a perfect compromise between what parents, teachers, and students wanted to see happen, as the previous wooden one was deemed 'close to unsafe' within the past few years.

A few different structure options were available, but the decision was made easier thanks to a $15,000 donation from Enbridge.

"Through our community investment program there have  been 2.6 million dollars invested between Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Alberta, towards community projects across 80 different communities," says Andrew Plett, Land Agent with Enbridge.

Plett says they were proud to partner with the school on a project that will benefit the community year-round. "We're constructing right nearby, and there's a lot of traffic. We understand that, and we appreciate what Morden has been to Enbridge as a supportive community partner, and it's great to be a part of being able to give back."

Marek adds, the project would not have happened "without literally hundreds of parents buying things, selling things, donating things, [and] without local businesses partnering through gift cards. All of those things may seem insignificant, but when you add it all up, raising $6,000 in one chunk makes a big difference towards a project."

More Local News

Winkler Food Cupboard Receives Boost From Food Drive

Just over 7,000 pounds were collected by local youth in Winkler for the annual Farm Credit Canada Drive Away Hunger. Menno Giesbrecht, the Secretary Treasurer for the Winkler Food Cupboard, says the…

Incumbent Candidate Anticipates Exciting Future For Morden

Council for the City of Morden will have a very different look after this month's election. Hank Hildebrand Of the slate of candidates vying for a spot on council, only two are incumbents. Hank…

GVSD Schools At Full Capacity And Anticipating Pine Ridge

Garden Valley School Division enrolment numbers have come in at 4,549 students. Superintendent, Todd Monster, says this is roughly 15 students higher than what they were projecting at the beginning…

Bike Shop Raises Money For Firefighters Burn Fund

A local business owner is turning tragedy into a chance to give back. After a devastating fire in 2016 gutted local bike shop Country Cycle in Winkler, the community responded to help get owner Peter…

Manitoba Cancels Carbon Tax

The Manitoba government will move forward with its Made-in-Manitoba Climate and Green Plan, but without a carbon tax. Last year, the Manitoba government received legal advice that the federal…

Maple Leaf School Breaks In New Play Structure

Maple Leaf School in Morden has a bright new addition to their outdoor space. A long-awaited new play structure was officially unveiled Monday evening but has already seen a lot of love since the…

MB Hydro Crews Working To Restore Service Throughout Manitoba

It's slow and steady as Manitoba Hydro crews work to restore service in areas throughout the province today. Hydro spokesperson, Bruce Owen, says outages started Tuesday night in the west and…

First Taste of Winter On The Way For Southern Manitoba

It appears Southern Manitoba will get an early taste of winter. According to Environment Canada, between 2 and 10 centimetres of snow could fall in different areas of the region Wednesday into…

U.S. Warning Message Could Appear On Canadian Devices

Manitobans living near the International Border could receive a text message warning from the U.S. government Wednesday afternoon. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be issuing a…

Morden's Future Leaders Address Concerns At All Candidates Forum

Residents filled the venue for Morden's All Candidates Forum, wanting to hear from the next leaders of the community. Candidates for council and mayor shared their values and vision for the city's…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login