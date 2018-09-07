MB Communities in Bloom Celebrates Lasting Legacy in Morris This Week

Are You Satisfied With Your Community?

Fill out Morden's 2018 Customer Satisfaction Survey! 

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

Manitoba Communities in Bloom is celebrating its 20th anniversary during its annual conference Friday and Saturday in Morris.

Don Budinsky, organization president, said the program has had a lasting impact on participating communities over the years, beyond becoming cleaner and more beautiful places to live and play. He explained it is through Communities in Bloom that residents and officials have also educated themselves on environmental action and heritage preservation.

"Whether it's dealing with sewage lagoons...(or)they've retrofitted various facilities to save on energy," said Budinsky. "It's also the environmental action that has gone on in these towns and villages."

And while Manitoba Communities in Bloom has been around for two decades, Budinsky said interest and participation levels remain high. He noted there are 15 towns and cities involved at the provincial level, with another 7 Manitoba communities involved at the national level.

This week's conference will see the organization dole out Blooms, the scale on which participating communities are ranked according to the various criteria of the program. Winners will also be announced in the Floral Display, and 3R Initiative and Composting categories.

New this year is a photo essay contest with the winner also being announced at the convention.

More Local News

New Bill Could Mean Financial Boost For Conservation Districts

A new act has passed in Manitoba and will mean changes are on the horizon for conservation districts across the province. Manager of the Pembina Valley Conservation District Cliff Greenfield says the…

Altona Police Believe Petty Thefts Linked to Growing Meth Problem

The Altona Police Service is joining other Manitoba law enforcement agencies in reporting a growing increase in meth-related crime. This summer alone, petty thefts in Altona jumped nearly 100 per…

Winkler Resident Earns Coveted International Bodybuilding Pro Status

Kim Derksen has achieved the coveted IFBB pro status. Among bodybuilders, the IFBB (International Federation of Body Building) pro card is one of the highest achievements. To go pro, a bodybuilder…

MB Communities in Bloom Celebrates Lasting Legacy in Morris This Week

Manitoba Communities in Bloom is celebrating its 20th anniversary during its annual conference Friday and Saturday in Morris. Don Budinsky, organization president, said the program has had a lasting…

Pembina Valley Humane Society Receives Financial Boost From Recycling

Recycling helped give the Pembina Valley Humane Society a financial boost. This past fiscal year, five cents from every recycling tipping MWM Environmental did in Morden went to PVHS, raising a total…

St. Joseph Wind Farm Propelling Manitoba's Renewable Energy Future Forward

Driving past the community of St. Joseph, blinking red lights coat the horizon like fireflies glittering in the sky. Off-white blades attached to stems, stretching 80 metres above ground, turn with…

Harvest Activity Moves Swiftly This Summer

A Morris area farmer says the dry conditions have allowed harvest activity to move quickly this year. Art Enns planted wheat, oats, canola and soybeans and says most of the cereals have be cleaned…

Two-Vehicle Collision On Highway 32 Results In Hefty Fine (VIDEO)

Morden RCMP received a call concerning a two-vehicle collision at 6:52 pm Wednesday, at the intersection of PTH 32 and Road 9 North. A motorcycle was travelling northbound when a car turned eastbound…

Father-Son Team Raising Money For STARS In Memory Of Brad Wall

James Wall and his son Cody are travelling to a remote island in Manitoba today to raise money for STARS Air Ambulance. The STARS Rescue on the Island event raises money to keep the emergency…

Water Leak Forces Temporary Closure of Altona YFC; The Station

The Youth for Christ program in Altona is left without home following a long-weekend water break at its 1st St. NW facility. Marty Falk, co-director at The Station, said he discovered the leak when…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login