MB Communities in Bloom Celebrates Lasting Legacy in Morris This Week

Manitoba Communities in Bloom is celebrating its 20th anniversary during its annual conference Friday and Saturday in Morris.



Don Budinsky, organization president, said the program has had a lasting impact on participating communities over the years, beyond becoming cleaner and more beautiful places to live and play. He explained it is through Communities in Bloom that residents and officials have also educated themselves on environmental action and heritage preservation.

"Whether it's dealing with sewage lagoons...(or)they've retrofitted various facilities to save on energy," said Budinsky. "It's also the environmental action that has gone on in these towns and villages."

And while Manitoba Communities in Bloom has been around for two decades, Budinsky said interest and participation levels remain high. He noted there are 15 towns and cities involved at the provincial level, with another 7 Manitoba communities involved at the national level.

This week's conference will see the organization dole out Blooms, the scale on which participating communities are ranked according to the various criteria of the program. Winners will also be announced in the Floral Display, and 3R Initiative and Composting categories.

New this year is a photo essay contest with the winner also being announced at the convention.