Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Visit the Civic Centre or call 204-822-4434 to find out more.

Details
Category: Local News

Yesterday, a traffic stop in Altona resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine.

On the evening of the 29th of August 2018, Altona Police Service along with members of the Winkler Police Service, conducted a traffic stop in the town of Altona. Drugs and weapons were seized after searching the occupants and vehicle.

Police seized MDMA powder and capsules, a quantity of meth and crack cocaine, approximately 28gr. of marijuana, a large folding knife, a police style collapsible baton, a small amount of cash believed to be related to the drug trade, and some drug paraphernalia such as a scale used for weighing drugs.

Police have charged 33 year old male from Altona who has been remanded into custody at the Provincial Remand Center in Winnipeg on number of charges which include:

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose x 2
Possession of proceeds of crime (cash)
Possession for the purpose of trafficking Methamphetamine
Possession for the purpose of trafficking MDMA (Ecstasy)
Simple possession of Cocaine
Simple possession of Marijuana

As he is currently on Bail and before the courts on other charges, the following further charges have also been laid;

Breach of a Recognizance x 2
Breach of Probation x 1

The Altona Police Service has been dealing with a large amount of petty thefts recently, and believes it related to the increased use of Meth. Police reminded you to lock up your valuables.

In the past couple of weeks vehicles have been gone through and items have been stolen. Meth has become very attractive to illegal drug users due to its low cost and long lasting high. Sadly, it is also highly addictive and has enormous physical and mental health implications.

More Local News

Provincial Population 15% Below Ideal Rate for Vaccinations: Manitoba Health Doctor

With children resuming school in the coming weeks, sickness and disease will also be back in the classroom. Student-filled classrooms can be an optimal breeding ground for germs and bacteria, so a…

Endangered Monarchs Finding A Haven In Winkler Before Heading South (VIDEO)

The endangered population of Monarch Butterflies got a boost this summer in Winkler. The Winkler Butterfly Garden continues to be a safe haven for the winged insects. Organizer Martha Bergman and her…

Prairie Rose Schools Undergo Summer Refresh

A few schools in the Prairie Rose School Division got a new coat of paint this summer thanks to an ongoing effort by the Board of Trustees to refresh its facilities. The goal is to bring the…

New Arena Expansion Now in Hands of Municipal Board

The Winkler City Council has submitted it's $17 million arena addition to the Manitoba Municipal Board Winkler Mayor Martin Harder commented there had been no objections in the initial moving of the…

Controversial Carbon Tax Not In Effect For Estimated Day

The much talked about carbon tax will not come into effect Saturday in Manitoba. The Manitoba Government had originally worked toward a target of September 1st installation but that date has been…

School Speed Zones Come Into Effect On Long Weekend

Motorists should be aware that school speed zones come into effect on Saturday of September long weekend. Every year, school speed zones come into effect from the start of September to end of…

Oh Happy Day Splash Park Sees Successful First Year

Oh Happy Day Splash Park in Morris turned one year old this week, and has garnered positive attention from the public since it first opened, says Melanie Friesen, the former pool manager who worked…

Prepare For Rain This Weekend

A meteorologist with Environment Canada says it looks to be a typical long weekend forecast for southern Manitoba. Natalie Hasell says there is a chance of rain every day this weekend except for…

Long Weekend Brings Safety Warning  

Long weekends usually include plenty of traffic on the roads, and with that comes accidents. History shows the September long weekend usually entails almost 800 accidents. MPI spokesperson Brian…

Teaching Young People How To Get Jobs

The Manitoba Youth Job Centre (MYJC) in Morden and Winkler is a place for students and youth to go when they’re looking for help in the working world and prepares them on how to find work as well.…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login