Yesterday, a traffic stop in Altona resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine.

On the evening of the 29th of August 2018, Altona Police Service along with members of the Winkler Police Service, conducted a traffic stop in the town of Altona. Drugs and weapons were seized after searching the occupants and vehicle.

Police seized MDMA powder and capsules, a quantity of meth and crack cocaine, approximately 28gr. of marijuana, a large folding knife, a police style collapsible baton, a small amount of cash believed to be related to the drug trade, and some drug paraphernalia such as a scale used for weighing drugs.

Police have charged 33 year old male from Altona who has been remanded into custody at the Provincial Remand Center in Winnipeg on number of charges which include:

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose x 2

Possession of proceeds of crime (cash)

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Methamphetamine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking MDMA (Ecstasy)

Simple possession of Cocaine

Simple possession of Marijuana

As he is currently on Bail and before the courts on other charges, the following further charges have also been laid;

Breach of a Recognizance x 2

Breach of Probation x 1

The Altona Police Service has been dealing with a large amount of petty thefts recently, and believes it related to the increased use of Meth. Police reminded you to lock up your valuables.

In the past couple of weeks vehicles have been gone through and items have been stolen. Meth has become very attractive to illegal drug users due to its low cost and long lasting high. Sadly, it is also highly addictive and has enormous physical and mental health implications.