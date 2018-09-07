MLA For Morden-Winkler Addresses Health Concerns

Are You Satisfied With Your Community?

Fill out Morden's 2018 Customer Satisfaction Survey! 

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

Members of the Morden and Winkler constituency had a chance to share their greetings and express their concerns to their MLA this afternoon.

That is the goal of the MLA BBQ says MLA for Morden—Winkler Cameron Friesen; he notes that as a cabinet minister the barbecue gives him more chances to connect with the people he serves.

"With my new duties as a cabinet minister, it also means I'm a little less visible than I used to be in the past. I still hold regular constituency hours, but the constituency is learning that I have to share my time between my responsibilities to my constituency and my responsibility to all Manitobans."

Friesen notes that his constituents are very aware of his new role as Health Minister, bringing their concerns, and their thoughts on the current changes happing in the health care system.

One concern on many people's minds is the increase of opioid and meth use in the province.

"Meth and the use of opioids in our communities has been a huge, huge challenge. We know in their lifetimes one in five Canadians will at one time suffer from some kind of an addiction, alcohol, gambling, drugs. We know something very significant is happening right now, and we're very concerned as a government, it's why we're putting up more resources to help."

One way the government is confronting addiction is through Manitoba's first Rapid Access to Addictions Medicine(RAAM) Clinic, RAAM Clinics provide services quicker for those who are dealing with addiction and are looking for help, explains Friesen.

He notes the government has also received what is known as the Virgo Report by Dr. Brian Rush. Friesen says they will be going over the findings and see what can be done to make fundamental improvements to Manitoba's mental health and addictions program.

MLABBQ Tail 1Residents could come to the barbecue for free food and speak to minister Friesen.

 

 

More Local News

Artists Celebrated In the Pembina Valley

29 individual artists from the surrounding area, including three new artists from Carman, and five gallery exhibitions are featured this year at the Pembina Valley Studio Tour. The self-guided tour…

UPDATE: Winkler Man Charged In Meth Bust

A Winkler man is in custody after a traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle led to a search warrant. On September 7, at approximately 12:57 p.m., members of the Winkler Police Service were conducting…

Osterwick Youth Band Together To Improve Outdoor Rink

Instead of waiting for adults to fix the dilapidated warming shack at the local ice rink, teens in Osterwick took the initiative. "It was in very poor condition and a group of teenagers in the area…

Finished Mural Unveiled at Morris Bigway (VIDEO)

After two months of painting, a 2,200 hundred square foot mural in the town of Morris is finally complete. The community gathered at the local Bigway store Friday morning for an unveiling. Pat…

Government Campaign Gives Insight Into New Cannabis Laws

The provincial government has launched an information campaign on the new laws governing the use of cannabis in Manitoba. The campaign is being spearheaded by the Liquor, Gaming & Cannabis Authority…

MLA For Morden-Winkler Addresses Health Concerns

Members of the Morden and Winkler constituency had a chance to share their greetings and express their concerns to their MLA this afternoon. That is the goal of the MLA BBQ says MLA for…

New Bill Could Mean Financial Boost For Conservation Districts

A new act has passed in Manitoba and will mean changes are on the horizon for conservation districts across the province. Manager of the Pembina Valley Conservation District Cliff Greenfield says the…

Stolen Vehicle Stop Yields Meth, Replica Handgun During Search

According to the department's Twitter page, two people were taken into custody Friday by Winkler Police after a traffic stop of a stolen vevhicle on South Railway near the Buhler Active Living…

Altona Police Believe Petty Thefts Linked to Growing Meth Problem

The Altona Police Service is joining other Manitoba law enforcement agencies in reporting a growing increase in meth-related crime. This summer alone, petty thefts in Altona jumped nearly 100 per…

Winkler Resident Earns Coveted International Bodybuilding Pro Status

Kim Derksen has achieved the coveted IFBB pro status. Among bodybuilders, the IFBB (International Federation of Body Building) pro card is one of the highest achievements. To go pro, a bodybuilder…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login