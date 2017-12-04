Morden Police Answer British Counterpart's Moustache Challenge

A unique relationship between a pair of police services helped raise awareness for men's health during November. The Morden Police Service was challenged to a 'grow off' according to Constable Jeff Forester, by their counterpart the Morten Police Department in England.

"A bunch of us have accepted the challenge and done the grow off. We are just waiting to see what they've come up with compared to us," said Forester.

Eight of the 12 members of the department took part in the challenge against their colleagues across the pond.

The relationship between the two police services was formed in February after residents in England were accidentally calling Morden Police in Canada for service instead of their local Morten Police.

Since then a unique relationship was formed.

"One day, out of the blue, I sent Morten Police in England a message and our relationship went from there," said Forester.

According to Forester, he's confident the Morden Police Service in Manitoba outdid the Morten Police Service in England when it came to growing moustaches. He added the most important part of this challenge was to raise awareness for men's prostate health.