Morden's Future Leaders Address Concerns At All Candidates Forum

Residents filled the venue for Morden's All Candidates Forum, wanting to hear from the next leaders of the community.

Candidates for council and mayor shared their values and vision for the city's future, and answered questions on several pressing issues; the proposed roundabout, support for tourist attractions and residential venues, hiring of a new city manager, regional fire and police services, health of Morden's downtown, and the state of Morden's commercial and industrial growth.

This election three candidates are vying for the job of mayor.

Brandon Burley

Brandon Burley wants to see Morden's economy grow and believes decisions made in the next decade will impact Morden for the next century.

"I believe in strong economic growth, smart economic growth, I believe in sustainable growth, I believe in affordable housing, and I believe in which a city ought to measure success and the government of a community ought to measure its success is by the standard of living."

Ron McClain

When work brought him to Carman Ron McClain served on numerous boards and two-terms on Carman Council. He believes this experience will be an asset.

"We're going to have a fairly new council. My council experience will go a long way in the transition of helping the councillors, and all of us together getting through that first transition."

Karla Warkentin

Karla Warkentin learned about service from her father, Ernie Krahn who served as mayor. Warkentin takes the role of mayor seriously and has talked to many in the community of what they expect from their next council.

"They need to be accountable and listen to their citizens and communicate initiatives. They need to make evidence-based decision making and due process. They need to work collaboratively with governments, and business and industry stakeholders."

Eight council hopefuls are running for the six council seats.

Doug Frost

An employee of Bell/MTS for 46 years, incumbent Doug Frost learned much about prioritizing and adapting to ongoing change during its transition from government to private, then to Bell. Serving the Morden for two terms on council Frost has learned the needs of the city.

"My key objectives are to improve the accountability of the council. If the council truly is transparent and accountable, citizens shouldn't have to take time off work to come to a meeting. Continued lobbying for more daycare facilities, a new school, and renovations to our medical clinic to accommodate more doctors."

Rich Harries

Candidate Rich Harries holds value in community involvement and creating a lasting impact, build on the work done before and progressively move the community forward. With his education and professional experience, Harries believes they provide him with the skills and knowledge to be an effective representative for Morden.

"I'm committed to ensuring the city takes a balanced approach to meet the needs of all segments of Morden's residents, both in infrastructure spending as well as in programming. To seek out innovative approaches to broadening the tax base while reducing the burden on individual taxpayers."

Garry Hiebert

A resident of Morden for 32 years, 25 of which was working for the municipality of Morden in finances, Garry Hiebert understands municipal affairs and feels it is his turn to serve the community that once employed him. Hiebert wants to provide strong leadership alongside the other elected members and plan for Morden's future.

"Morden already has many amenities offered for its residents, such as numerous recreational opportunities, tourism opportunities, we have a very dedicated police and fire service who go above and beyond to keep everyone safe in the community. The question is how do we maintain all these amenities and still grow and maintain reasonable rates."

Hank Hildebrand

Incumbent Hank Hildebrand would consider it a privileged to have the opportunity to serve for a third term on council. Hildebrand has given much time and energy to varied community and provincial organizations, and his experience as COO before the amalgamation of Southern Manitoba Credit Unions. Hildebrand says this exposed him to challenges and assists him in handling responsibilities.

"We need to concentrate on community services to all; we need to support initiatives which are environmentally friendly and provide a safe community, along with long-term infrastructure, sustainability, and supportive business environment."

Jim Hunt

Jim Hunt's career first started at Morden's Credit Union in 1970, changing to the provincial government's municipal affairs assessment branch. Hunt says this developed his listening and communication skills and that giving back proper information is essential.

"We all have our wants and wishes that we feel would better the city and our citizens, but we also have to realize those cost money. We know that the city has operating expenses that are imperative in keeping the city running smoothly, the challenge then is to prioritize our necessities with our wants to improve the city for our citizens, business, and our visitors."

Gordon Maddock

Gordon Maddock was the facilities manager in Morden's recreation department for 28, overseeing the expansion of the recreation centre and campground, art gallery, and library. Part of the Morden Elks the group raises funds for infrastructure such as playground equipment. This position has brought awareness to numerous areas which could benefit from the city's aid says, Maddock.

"Areas in the city, which I think this town needs to support and promote include the Fossil Discovery Centre, Access Event Centre, our campground and beach, and our golf course. I think these are major attractions and that helps bring people into the town as well."

Nancy Penner

Great things happen in a community when people with the qualifications and experience step up and become part of the team, says council candidate Nancy Penner. Penner has vast educational, career, and leadership experience, she believes she is the right choice as a member of city council.

"Morden's potential, Morden's future opportunities need a clear vision and careful answers. We need to make continued intelligent and appropriate decisions; we need to remain open-minded and respectful of others. By listening and working hard with you, we will make things happen

Ray Reidle

On behalf of the citizens of Morden, Ray Reidle wants to keep city council accountable and not take financial decisions lightly. Though he will only be one voice of six Reidle says he will be the people's voice at the council table.

"I can promise to hold myself and other members of council accountable for the decisions we make. I will ensure transparency to the community and keep communication at the forefront. Communication between the council, taxpayers, and business owners is the key to building a successful future for our community."

Municipal elections take place October 24.