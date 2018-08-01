Morden-Winkler MLA Moves From Finance To Fix Healthcare

After tackling the Province's looming $900 million deficit as Finance Minister, Morden-Winkler MLA Cameron Friesen says he'll fix healthcare the same way, "to listen carefully, to engage earnestly with Manitobans and continue the work that is underway."

Friesen helped bring the total deficit down to $726 million more quickly than originally projected, a deficit that was estimated to balloon to $1.6 billion in three years if left unaddressed. He now takes over from former Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen after the Premier's cabinet shuffle announced today. Goertzen will now take over as Minister of Education and Training.

Goertzen says he feels confident knowing Friesen will be taking over, adding Friesen will do "an amazing job."

"There's no question that health is another high-profile area," Friesen says, adding he's built a reputation of being hard-working, sincere, and one who approaches issues earnestly and carefully.

"And I will let Manitobans be the judge of that," he says.

Former Health Minister and Steinbach MLA Kelvin Goertzen

As Health Minister, Friesen takes over a $6.2 billion enterprise, an area he says Manitoba is spending more on than most provinces. "We're not there yet," he says, adding the work of creating efficiencies and investments will be based on "evidence, research and careful engagement with Manitobans."

However, as the previous chair of the treasury board, Friesen says he doesn't come to the new role green, seeing the ongoing healthcare transformation "up close and personal." Friesen says he will also draw on his experience as a former opposition health critic.

"Our team has made great progress," Premier Brian Pallister says. "Taxes have been lowered, the deficit has come down, we are seeing record private investment in our province, bond rating agencies are giving Manitoba a vote of confidence and emergency room wait times have come down."

"We have achieved this through a strong team," he says. "But there is much left to do."

Pallister made the cabinet shuffle announcement Wednesday

Pallister also announced new portfolios for the following ministers:

Heather Stefanson (MLA for Tuxedo) – Department of Families and she will continue to serve as deputy premier;

Cameron Friesen (MLA for Morden-Winkler) – Department of Health, Seniors and Active Living;

Kelvin Goertzen (MLA for Steinbach) – Department of Education and Training, and government house leader;

Cliff Cullen (MLA for Spruce Woods) – Department of Justice and attorney general; and

Scott Fielding (MLA for Kirkfield Park) – Department of Finance and minister responsible for the civil service.

Friesen was elected as the MLA for Morden-Winkler in 2011 and re-elected in 2016. In 2016, he was appointed minister of finance and minister responsible for the civil service. He is now minister of health, seniors and active living.

Born and raised in Morden, Friesen earned degrees in music and education, and spent 12 years teaching in the Winnipeg, Hanover and Western school divisions. He and his wife Shelley have three children.