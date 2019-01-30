Pembina Counselling Centre Receives $5,000 Boost

Despite the minus 35 degree weather last Thursday, hundreds came out to local Co-op gas pumps in support of the Pembina Counselling Centre (PCC).

The non-profit counselling service received a $5,165 boost through Winkler-Morden Co-op's Fuelled By Giving event. On January 24 Co-op donated five cents from every litre of gas sold at the Winkler Co-op Gas Bar, Morden Co-op Gas Bar, Thornview Grocery, Plum Coulee Gas Bar and the Co-op Truckstop to PCC.

Co-op General Manager Evan Toews explains PCC has contributed greatly to the mental health needs in the community. "We know those needs are more evident nowadays than they have been, and we definitely want to help them create awareness and through that help a lot of people along the way."

PCC has offices in Morden, Winkler and Crystal City.

In Canada it's estimated 1 in 5 people will personally experience a mental health concern regardless of age, education, income level, or culture.

Volunteer gas pump attendants helped out during the Fuelled By Giving event January 24