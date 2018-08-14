Pembina Threshermen's Museum Celebrates 50 Years of Preserving Pioneer Past

The Pembina Threshermen's Museum (PTM) turned 50 years old this week and held a special event Monday to recognize a half-century of preserving the region's Pioneer past.

"We want to honour our founders and everything they started," said Kimberly Striemer, the Manager for PTM. "I don't think they would have ever expected it to ever be what it is today."

The museum was incorporated August 13th, 1968, and has grown ever since. Striemer noted expansion had slowed in 2000 but picked back up in 2011 with a few more buildings being added since then to the site located on Highway 3 between Morden and Winkler.

"So many people just call it 'a hidden gem,'" said Striemer. "It gives people a place to go right in their backyard."

A special lunch was held Monday to recognize the many volunteers who have helped the museum over the years, and in the afternoon a time capsule was buried just south of the PTM office to commemorate the 50th anniversary.

"It's exciting... people appreciate things and can't believe the things that are still here," Howard Thiessen, President of the Pembina Threshermen’s Museum, says.

He notes one goal they've accomplished is continually adding new features and attractions. Maintenance continues as well on the many buildings and artifacts.

Throughout the fall and winter, fundraising meals are set up to help maintain the buildings and vehicles so the Museum can run in the summer.