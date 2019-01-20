Physio Service Opens In Winkler To Meet Increasing Demand

Winkler officially said hello to a new physiotherapy clinic, with the grand opening of Red River Physiotherapy and Wellness Centre.

Red River Physio, currently has two other locations, one in St. Jean Baptiste and the other in St. Pierre Jolys. Owner and physiotherapist, Andrea Lehenbauer lives in St. Jean and formerly worked in Winnipeg; however, the continued interested from the community pushed Lehenbauer to open the St. Jean location.

"People from the area were nudging me, why aren't you doing anything out here? Also doing some homework and realizing the lack of physio services in the area So that prompted me to open the St. Jean location in 2011,"

The same thing happened for the St. Pierre location in 2014, and then again for Winkler, with a team ready to work and clients already using their services in the other communities, the climate was right to open another centre.

Lehenbauer adds though it wasn't an easy decision, as there was plenty of deliberation; with how many pieces fell into place it made the decision easier.

Though the new centre in Winkler has been open for several months, Lehenbauer wanted to hold off till the holiday season had concluded, and so far the reception has been outstanding.

"We already had clients from the Winkler area, so those two days a week were already booked up since we started. I realized Christmas was around the corner, so we wanted to wait on a Grand opening till after, then hopefully add more days and times for people. We thought we'd start slow and build on it."

Red River Physio's services offer wellness phases to aid in a person's recovery. Though the goals vary from person to person, Red River Physio will work with the client to help them reach those goals, aiding in improving their quality of life.

People had a chance to meet the staff and learn about the services offered during the open house.