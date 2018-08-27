Severe Storm With Strong Winds Downs Trees, Power Lines Across Region

Severe thunderstorms tore across parts of Southern Manitoba Sunday evening as a low pressure system moved across the province and the Dakotas. Hail, strong winds and heavy rain fell. Those very strong winds downed trees and Hail fell in Altona Sunday night. Submitted by Cory Knutt.hydro lines in a number of communities. As of 7 a.m. Monday morning, Manitoba Hydro reported nearly 2,000 customers were still without power across the region, primarily in the Southern Red River Valley and Southeastern Manitoba.

Hail also fell in a couple of locations, with pea-sized hail reported in Altona around 9 p.m.

Meantime, Sunday's storm kept Altona fire fighters busy. Crews responded to calls of two downed power lines in town.

Deputy Fire Chief Barry Friesen said a line came loose and ended up in a tree near the clinic, sending sparks flying. He noted ultimately, a burned off branch fell on to the roof of the building and fire fighters removed it.

A second power line came down on Ash Street. However, Friesen said electricity was already out in that part of town so fire fighters just confirmed the problem and called it into Manitoba Hydro.

Here are some Rainwatcher totals from Sunday, August 26th:

Cartwright – 1 inch

Carman, Morris - 9/10th

Kane, Manitou - 8/10th

Altona, Winkler, Gretna - 7/10th

Emerson, Dominion City - 6/10th

Elm Creek, Morden – 1/2 inch

A cooler start to the week in the aftermath of the storm system, with daytime highs struggling to reach 17 Monday and Tuesday. Warmer weather, and seasonal temperatures are expected to return starting Wednesday.

Harmony Lane in Winkler. Submitted by Hilda Froese

Submitted by Carly Klassen

A tree blocks street access in northeast Altona. Submitted by Susan Schmidt.

Strong winds knocked a tree down onto this car in Emerson. Submitted by Sunny Henry.

Submitted by Chris Driedger

Strong winds downed a tree at the corner of 4th Avenue NE and 4th Street NE in Altona. Photo submitted by Tina Schmidt.

Submitted by Tina Schmidt