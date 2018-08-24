Six New Cases Of West Nile Confirmed In Manitoba

Six new confirmed human cases of the West Nile Virus have been reported in Manitoba, bringing the total to seven.

Three new cases were identified in the Interlake-Eastern region, two in Prairie Mountain and one in the Winnipeg region.

The first human case was reported earlier this month in a child under the age of ten from the Southern Health Sante Sud region. The Province has confirmed two patients have required hospitalization for the symptoms, and notes where a resident lives may not correspond to where they were exposed to the virus.

Manitobans are reminded mosquito season is not over, as continued warm weather and dry conditions are ideal for the virus-carrying Culex tarsalis. Surveillance shows Southern Manitoba remains a hotbed for the insect.

The Province says the risk of human exposure is expected to remain high for the next couple of weeks.