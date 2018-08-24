Morden Corn And Apple!

It's 3 days of unforgettable excitement. The Morden Corn and Apple is coming!

Corn and Apple

Details
Category: Local News

Six new confirmed human cases of the West Nile Virus have been reported in Manitoba, bringing the total to seven.

Three new cases were identified in the Interlake-Eastern region, two in Prairie Mountain and one in the Winnipeg region.

The first human case was reported earlier this month in a child under the age of ten from the Southern Health Sante Sud region. The Province has confirmed two patients have required hospitalization for the symptoms, and notes where a resident lives may not correspond to where they were exposed to the virus.

Manitobans are reminded mosquito season is not over, as continued warm weather and dry conditions are ideal for the virus-carrying Culex tarsalis. Surveillance shows Southern Manitoba remains a hotbed for the insect.

The Province says the risk of human exposure is expected to remain high for the next couple of weeks.

 

More Local News

Six New Cases Of West Nile Confirmed In Manitoba

Six new confirmed human cases of the West Nile Virus have been reported in Manitoba, bringing the total to seven. Three new cases were identified in the Interlake-Eastern region, two in Prairie…

The Smoke Is Back, This Time From Different Fires

In the Pembina Valley and Red River region, people have been seeing and smelling the smoke from forest fires in Ontario. Natalie Hassell is the Environment Canada Warning Preparedness Meteorologist.…

UPDATE: Accident On 1st St. In Winkler (VIDEO)

Winkler Police Service reports a vehicle was travelling southbound on 1st St. and attempted to cross the intersection at Norquay Dr when they hit a westbound vehicle on Norquay. Minor injuries were…

Falk Surprised By Bernier Announcement

Provencher MP Ted Falk says he did not see it coming. Speaking from the Conservative policy convention in Halifax Friday morning, Falk gave us his reaction to the announcement by Quebec Conservative…

2nd Annual Gordon Wiebe Scholarship Awards $64,000

A total of 29 students will receive a boost in their education journey thanks to the generosity of the late Gordon Wiebe. On Wednesday evening, the 2nd Annual Gordon Wiebe Scholarship Awards were…

Ransom Scam Almost Costs Local Family $2,000

A local family almost lost thousands of dollars after being targeted by a ransom scam. On August 18, Winkler police were notified by a local store explaining a family was attempting to wire $2,000 to…

Municipality Of Emerson-Franklin & RM Of Thompson Added To Fire Ban List

The municipality of Emerson-Fanklin and RM of Thompson have been added to the growing list of municipalities implementing fire bands as dry, warm conditions persist in southern Manitoba.In…

Hot, Dry Summer A Challenge For Festival Corn Suppliers

The hot, dry summer threw a wrench into the harvest of the Morden Corn and Apple festival's staple crop. In total, more than 50,000 cobs of corn will be consumed during the three day festival,…

Intersection In Altona Closed Until Mid September

The town of Altona has temporarily closed the intersection at 10th Avenue NE and 2nd Street NE for the next couple of weeks to allow for construction work along 10th Avenue. The work involves the…

Roof Work Begins on Altona Post Office

Altona and area residents picking up their mail from the post office in town will have noticed some construction work taking place on top of the building. An official with Canada Post says work is…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login