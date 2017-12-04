Some Manitoba Ambulances Now Being Geo-Posted

A new term has surfaced in the area of ambulance services in Manitoba. That term is 'geo-posting'. Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen explains what this means.



"If you go to our 911 centre in Brandon, for example, they've gone away from having ambulances sitting in stations, waiting for calls. They put them into locations that they believe they're most likely to get a call, based on past patterns and past history. So, for example, you'll see an ambulance sitting out by Hadashville or something, sitting in a parking lot seeming like it's doing nothing. It's geo-posted, been put into a place where it's mostly likely to get a call. And then, if that ambulance gets called out, then they move another ambulance into that area, they geo-post a new ambulance to cover off while the other one is on a call."



Goertzen says this is another example of how the province is trying to work smarter when it comes to providing health care. He says it saves the cost of building more ambulance stations and rather puts ambulances at locations where they can respond more quickly. Goertzen admits not all areas of the province are buying into this system, especially in western Manitoba.



"People are very attached and I understand why they're very emotionally attached to stations, seeing a station there. But stations don't respond to calls, ambulances and paramedics do. Most jurisdictions are moving away from a system where there are stations and they have to call somebody who is on call, that person drops what they're doing, gets to the station, gets suited up and heads to the call. By having geo-posting of full time paramedics, it's a much quicker response."