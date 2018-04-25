Altona based Sun Valley Co-op enjoyed steady growth in its operations last year.

General manager Brad Iverson says overall sales increased about $2.5 million in 2017 compared to the year previous.

Total sales on its operations were up about $2.5 million finishing the year at $43.6 million.

The organization made a net profit of close to $2.2 million thanks in large part to a patronage refund of $2.1 million from Federated Co-operatives.

A total of $1.3 million was allocated back to members, some of which was returned through Sun Valley's cash back program.

Over the past five years, the Co-op has allocated $8.6-million back to its members and has provided about $70,000 a year in donations to community groups and organizations.