'Stroller Fit' Helping Mothers Exercise And Get Outside

After having a child it can be difficult to find the motivation and time to get outdoors and exercise, which is why Personal Trainer Amanda Heide started Stroller Fit. The program, which is just wrapping up, gives moms the opportunity to motivate each other through exercise.

Cathy Savage, Coordinator at the Winkler Family Resource Centre, says Heide approached her with the idea. "She asked me if I'd be interested in having some exercise programs geared towards moms, and of course I said 'absolutely' . . . I think its a perfect fit for our centre and our moms."

The hour-long walk starts at the Winkler Aquatic Centre and ends at the park, where moms can stretch and cool down. Four and five-year-olds are also welcome to join their moms on a bicycle or scooter if that makes it easier for them to get outside and exercise.

"You're always on your child's schedule, right? So it doesn't work to go to the gym sometimes, and it doesn't work to do this, and the times aren't always convenient for moms," says Savage.

Throughout the walk stops signs and crosswalks are just a couple of the markers where moms can stop and do some lunges, or a set of jumping jacks. Savage also says walking is a great way to exercise after having a baby because it is not as hard on your body. Having a personal trainer lead the exercises also ensures that they are being executed correctly.

Exercising after having a child can also be beneficial for mental health, and help with battling Postpartum Depression. "You go for a walk, you're outside, you're with nature, in the nice fresh air. All the moms who have done the program have come back and said it was fantastic, they felt so rejuvenated and just felt so good after the program," adds Savage.

Savage says they are hoping to run the program again sometime in May or June if the weather permits, and says the cost is the same as buying a specialty coffee at "$5 per week or $30 for the 6-week session."

This is a small cost as, "once you do the program once, you can do it anywhere. You can walk around with a friend or do it on your own in the afternoon if that works better."