Water Shortage In Blumenfeld, Hochfeld

Shorter showers and refraining from watering lawns are being asked of the nearly 250 customers of the Blumenfeld/Hochfeld Water Board.

The board is asking users to cut water usage to the essentials as reserves are running low.

Blumenfeld/Hochfeld Water Board President Henry Penner says the current dry period is to blame. "Our water treatment system is not keeping up with current demand, and demand is quite high with everyone watering their lawns," he explains.

However, he explains watering gardens and keeping animals hydrated is still acceptable, noting there are a number of farmers in their service area.

"At this point, the animals are more important than the grass on your lawn," he says. "My lawn is completely brown... but I just wouldn't feel good running out of water to keep my grass nice and green."

He notes a good rain in the near future would help keep up with demand.