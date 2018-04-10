Winkler Releases RFP For Potential New Waste Collection Provider

Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Morden’s exciting new internet service, Morenet, needs a logo. Enter your design in the competition! Click here for more details.

Details
Category: Local News

Winkler is open to a new waste collection provider.

An RFP (request for proposal) has gone out, and the city will be accepting proposals for the next two months.

The contract with the current provider (Penner Waste) expires at the end of 2018.

Potential compost/recycling/garbage collection companies will compete on price and service, "and then we'll choose one," Director of Works and Operation Pete Froese says.

He notes providers have an opportunity to suggest tweaks to Winkler's waste strategy, whether it's sticking with bags, switching to a cart system, or even adjusting a different pick-up cycle.

"It will depend on price... it gives us an opportunity to see what's out there and what's best for Winkler," Froese says.

In the end, it's an opportunity for current providers like Penner Waste and Gateway Resources to create a bid and adjust their operation.

"We're always striving to reduce waste and recycle and compost more... that's the main goal behind this, find the best way to do it and reduce waste."

More Local News

Watch Out For City Crews During Pothole Patching

Winkler city crews continue to tackle potholes after a vicious freeze/thaw cycle of temperatures floating above and below zero. Director of Works and Operations Pete Froese says they appreciate…

Meth, Cannabis, Sexual Conduct Discussed By Carman RCMP

Last week in Carman, RCMP Sergeant Bobby Baker updated area council members on the department's activities. During this annual meeting, the Sergeant will inform councillors on what the department…

Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Morden’s exciting new internet service, Morenet, needs a logo. Enter your design in the competition! Click here for more details.

Local Officials Encouraged With Discussions At Brandon Gathering

The mayor of Winkler is encouraged by what he's hearing when it comes to a cost-sharing formula for municipal infrastructure. Municipal officials from across the province are meeting in Brandon this…

Municipal Officials Talk Marijuana and Infrastructure at Annual Gathering

The President for the Association of Manitoba Municipalities looks forward to some encouraging discussions with the province's mayors, reeves and CAOs over the next few days. Speaking at day one of…

Winkler Police Combat Rash Of Shoplifters

Shoplifting continues to plague the local business community. Twice in just over a week Ardene staff reported attempted shoplifting attempts. On March 26, police received a report of two female…

Hand-Held Ultrasounds Evolving Practice For Winkler Docs

Over the last several years, a number of expectant moms visiting the C.W. Wiebe Medical Clinic in Winkler have had the opportunity of seeing their baby through hand-held ultrasounds. The clinic first…

Winkler Releases RFP For Potential New Waste Collection Provider

Winkler is open to a new waste collection provider. An RFP (request for proposal) has gone out, and the city will be accepting proposals for the next two months. The contract with the current…

Heavy Snow In Fargo Area Does Not Change Flood Outlook

Heavy snow in North Dakota and Minnesota in recent weeks is not expected to cause any significant flooding problems along the Red or Roseau Rivers. Dan Riddle is a forecaster with the U.S. National…

Families Facing Fewer Tax Credits

Families will be losing a number of credits this tax season. While the Federal Government has boosted monthly child-benefit payments, Joshua Neufeld of CNH Tax and Bookkeeping in Winkler explains…

How Do You Teach Drivers To Not Drive Distracted?

From cell phones to in-car interactive screens, driving is becoming more distracting, so how are new drivers taught to drive without distraction? Manitoba Public Insurance spokesperson Brian Smiley…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Community Events

04
Apr
2018
Flow - Regional High School Exhibition

04 April 2018 - 28 April 2018, 12:00 am - 4:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





10
Apr
2018
Sisters of the Holy Rock

10 April 2018 - 14 April 2018, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am

Carman Collegiate Community Theatre, Carman, MB, Minot





11
Apr
2018
Winkler Festival of the Arts Vocal Sessions

11 April 2018 2:00 pm

PW Enns Centennial Concert Hall, Winkler





11
Apr
2018
Soap Making Workshop - Dominion City

11 April 2018 - 12 April 2018, 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Roseau Valley School, Dominion City





12
Apr
2018
Morden Festival of the Arts - VOCAL/CHORAL

12 April 2018 9:00 am

Morden Mennonite Church, Morden





12
Apr
2018
Get Better Together

12 April 2018 9:30 am

Meadowood Estates, Carman





12
Apr
2018
Winkler Festival of the Arts Choral Sessions

12 April 2018 9:30 am

PW Enns Centennial Concert Hall, Winkler





Login