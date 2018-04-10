Winkler Releases RFP For Potential New Waste Collection Provider

Winkler is open to a new waste collection provider.

An RFP (request for proposal) has gone out, and the city will be accepting proposals for the next two months.

The contract with the current provider (Penner Waste) expires at the end of 2018.

Potential compost/recycling/garbage collection companies will compete on price and service, "and then we'll choose one," Director of Works and Operation Pete Froese says.

He notes providers have an opportunity to suggest tweaks to Winkler's waste strategy, whether it's sticking with bags, switching to a cart system, or even adjusting a different pick-up cycle.

"It will depend on price... it gives us an opportunity to see what's out there and what's best for Winkler," Froese says.

In the end, it's an opportunity for current providers like Penner Waste and Gateway Resources to create a bid and adjust their operation.

"We're always striving to reduce waste and recycle and compost more... that's the main goal behind this, find the best way to do it and reduce waste."