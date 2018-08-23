Emerson Fire Chief Urges Caution After Responding To Several Grass Fires

The Municipality of Emerson-Franklin has not issued a burn ban yet.

However, council may issue one if dry conditions continue, said Emerson Fire Chief Jeff French.

"I think the chances will be very good if we don't get any rain in the near future but we have talked about it in the last week or so," said French.

He adds the topic will be on the agenda in the coming week depending on the moisture content.

"We had calls due to the dry weather for sure, nothing real serious. We had a combine fire a couple days ago but that was due to the combine."

French said it's important not to leave a fire unattended.

"Fire pits - make sure they're away from combustible materials... with an enclosure on it. Have a garden hose ready if you're having any camp fires," he said.

He was asked if conditions are favourable for fires.

"Right now I think green grass can even start burning, not just the brown dead grass. The green grass seems like it wants to burn as well. So be very careful out there," he added.

Fire bans may begin to pop up similar to this spring. In May, Emerson and Dominion City firefighters helped battle a fire along the Canada/US border during a time when fire bans were issued across the province due to the dry conditions.