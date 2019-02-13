It seems like crews just finish clearing local streets and sidewalks before another significant snowfall event sends them back out to do it all again.

"It's pretty busy. Quite a change from the last few years," said Clint Derksen, public works manager for the Town of Altona.

He says crews typically try to have things cleaned up within two days following a storm or significant snowfall.

"Normally we do the northeast corner (first) because the hospital is there, then we'll swing around to the fire department. The police are in the northeast (as well). After that, we move out depending on where the wind came from."

Meantime, snow piles on boulevards and at street corners are starting to grow quite tall thanks to all of the snow we've been getting.

Derksen said crews will start to chip away at some of the piles located at intersections as they are beginning to block traffic sight lines.



And while the towering piles are due largely to public works crews pushing the snow onto those areas when clearing local streets and sidewalks, Derksen does remind homeowners not to push snow from their driveways onto the boulevards, but rather to shovel it onto their own front yards.